Stocks broadly higher, DeJoy denies election, changes link

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks closed broadly higher today, sending the S&P to another all-time high. This following a strong showing in markets across much of Europe and Asia, reflecting growing optimism among investors as pharmaceutical companies continue to work toward a possible vaccine for COVID-19. The S&P rose 34.12 points, or 1%, to 3,431.28. The Dow gained 378.13 points, or 1.4%, to 28,308.46. The Nasdaq composite picked up 67.92 points, or 0.6%, to 11,379.72. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks added 15.99 points, or 1%, to 1,568.47.

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a second day of testimony, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers Monday that he has warned allies of President Donald Trump that the president’s repeated attacks on mail-in ballots are “not helpful,” but denied that recent changes at the Postal Service are linked to the November elections. He said he was “not engaged in sabotaging the election,” adding that, like Trump, he personally plans to vote by mail. Democrats said changes under DeJoy are causing widespread disruptions. Republicans dismissed the worries as unfounded.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak sent Atlantic City’s casinos plunging to a $112 million second quarter gross operating loss as the gambling houses remained closed for the entire three-month period. That compares with an operating profit of nearly $160 million in the second quarter of last year. According to figures released Monday by state gambling regulators, the Golden Nugget was the only one of the nine casinos that reported an operating profit for the quarter. That was helped by the market-leading internet gambling operation. The casino made $3.1 million, down nearly 69% from a year earlier when it made over $10 million.

UNDATED (AP) — A Florida judge temporarily blocked Gov. Ron DeSantis and top education officials from forcing public schools to reopen brick-and-mortar classrooms amid the coronavirus pandemic, ruling that the state’s order “arbitrarily disregards safety.” In his ruling, Leon County Judge Charles Dodson said the mandate to reopen schools usurped local control from school districts in deciding for themselves whether it was safe for students, teachers and staffers to return. The Florida Education Association had sued the state after Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an order earlier this summer mandating that schools reopen classrooms by Aug. 31 or risk losing funding. State officials were reviewing the courruling.

UNDATED (AP) — Iowa’s athletic department is working to secure a $75 million loan to cushion the blow of losing a projected $100 million in revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic. Athletic director Gary Barta says the athletic department faces a $60-$75 million deficit now that football has been pushed back to after New Year’s. Iowa announced initial budget reductions in July, and after the Big Ten pulled the plug on fall football earlier this month the school said it would drop men’s gymnastics, men’s tennis, and men’s and women’s swimming and diving. Barta says there are no plans to eliminate other sports.