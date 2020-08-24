Wall Street climbing…DeJoy says mail ballots early

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are climbing in early Monday trading on Wall Street, adding to their record-breaking run from last week. At 10:51 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was up 22 points, to 3,420. The Dow was up 265 points, to 28,195. And the Nasdaq was up 29 points, to 11,341.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is warning that voters should request mail-in ballots at least 15 days before the Nov. 3 election to ensure they have enough time to receive their ballot, complete it and mail it back to elections officials on time. Acknowledging an expected surge in mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic, DeJoy says voters should mail back their ballots at least seven days before the election. DeJoy’s comments come as the House Oversight Committee opens a hearing on operational changes at the Postal Service that have resulted in mail delays across the country.

UNDATED (AP) — The World Health Organization says using plasma from the recovered to treat COVID-19 is still considered an “experimental” therapy and that the preliminary results showing it may work are still “inconclusive.” President Donald Trump on Sunday approved an emergency authorization of convalescent plasma for COVID-19 patients. WHO’s chief scientist (Dr. Soumya Swaminathan) says that the studies have been small and provided “low-quality evidence.” She says countries can “do an emergency listing if they feel the benefits outweigh the risks” but that that’s “usually done when you’re waiting for the more definitive evidence.”

UNDATED (AP) — Testing on volunteers of an Italian candidate vaccine began in Rome today at the National Infectious Diseases Institute at Spallanzani hospital. Ninety people were selected out of some 7,000 who offered to be inoculated with the vaccine, known as GRAd-COV2, in Phase One. The vaccine is produced by ReiThera, a biotech company near Rome. Phase One will last 24 weeks and aims to test safety and tolerance. If all goes well, subsequent phases will involve higher numbers of volunteers and will also be conducted abroad, likely in Latin American countries.

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 132,000 vehicles worldwide to fix a problem that could cause some diesel engines to stall. The recall covers certain 2014 through 2018 Ram 1500 pickups, and some 2014 through 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs with 3-liter diesel engines. Also included are certain 2014 through 2019 Chrysler 300 sedans outside North America. The company says magnetic material on a crankshaft position sensor wheel can come off over time, cutting off a signal and causing the engines to stall. Fiat Chrysler says it has no reports of crashes or injuries. Dealers will update software so the engines keep working even if the crankshaft position signal is lost.