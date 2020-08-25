Stocks drift…Airline layoffs…No more ‘finger lickin’

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting close to their record heights, as momentum slows on Wall Street. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in afternoon trading after flipping between small gains and losses through the day. The market lost a bit of momentum after a report showed that consumer confidence unexpectedly dropped this month. It added to what’s become a mixed picture of the economy, which has shown signs of slowing after its initial burst off the bottom in the spring. Earlier in the morning, most stocks on Wall Street had been edging higher after the United States and China said they held constructive talks on trade.

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines says it will furlough or lay off 19,000 employees in October as it struggles with a sharp downturn in travel because of the pandemic. Flight attendants will bear the heaviest cuts, with 8,100 losing their jobs. The numbers announced today are in addition to 23,500 employees who accepted buyouts, retired early or took long-term leaves of absence. U.S. air travel has recovered slightly since April but remains down 70% from a year ago, and carriers say they need fewer workers.

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy Co. reported that online sales more than tripled in the fiscal second quarter, as shoppers bought computers, tablets and large appliances to help them cook, work and learn from home during the pandemic. Overall, the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain reported profits that beat analysts’ expectations and overall sales rose 4% in the quarter ended Aug. 3. Same-store sales rose 5.8% during the quarter when its stores were only open by appointment for the first six weeks of the period.

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. banking industry’s second quarter profits fell by 70% from a year ago. That word comes today from the FDIC. The decline came as low interest rates and the economic turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on big and small banks alike. Total bank profits across the 5,066 insured institutions were $18.8 billion, compared with profits of $62.5 billion in the same period a year ago.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Kentucky Fried Chicken has suspended the use of the “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” slogan after 64 years. The company said in a statement Monday the tagline is the “the most inappropriate slogan for 2020.” The company says the pause will be “for a little while” and the slogan will be back ”when the time is right.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s coronavirus safety measures calls for people to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.