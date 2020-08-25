Stocks drift near records…Confidence falls…Home sales up

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting close to their record heights as Wall Street’s big rally lets off the accelerator. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in morning trading. The market lost a bit of momentum after a report showed that consumer confidence unexpectedly dropped this month. It added to what’s become a mixed picture of the economy, which has shown signs of slowing after its initial burst off the bottom in the spring. Earlier in the morning, most stocks on Wall Street had been edging higher after the United States and China said they held constructive talks on trade.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence fell for second straight month in August as a resurgence of virus cases in many parts of the country heightened pessimism about the economy. The Conference Board, a New York-based research organization, reports that its Consumer Confidence Index declined to a reading of 84.8 in August, down from 91.7 in July. The drop indicated that the renewed shutdowns this summer as virus cases escalated had weighted on consumer attitudes. Consumer confidence is closely watched for signals it can send about consumers’ willingness to spend in coming months. Consumer spending accounts for 70% of economic activity.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Sales of new homes jumped again in July, rising 13.9% as the housing market continues to gain traction following a spring downturn caused by pandemic-related lockdowns. The Commerce Department says July’s gain propelled sales of new homes to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 901,000. That’s a far bigger number than analysts had expected and follows big increases in May and June. The recent sales gains followed a steep dropoff in March and April as much of the country stayed home due to government restrictions intended to slow the spread of coronavirus .

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices rose at a slightly slower pace in June, but the U.S. housing market continued to show resilience in the face of the coronvavirus pandemic. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 3.5% in June from a year earlier, down from May’s 3.6% increase and slightly below economist’s expectations. Phoenix led the way with a 9% increase followed by Seattle and Tampa.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 45% of Americans say they are setting aside more money than usual during the coronavirus pandemic. Twenty-six percent are paying down debt faster than before the virus struck. The findings shed light on a persistent riddle of a global pandemic in which a weakened economy has somehow spared most U.S. families from the worst of the financial toll. Just 37% call the national economy good, down from 67% in January. But at the same time, 63% describe their personal financial situation as good, largely in line with what it was before the pandemic began.