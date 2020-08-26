S&P gains…Airlines seek aid…Wells storm preps

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — More blowout profit reports from big tech companies pushed the S&P to another record high on Wednesday. The index rose 1%, even though most of the stocks within it fell. Tech stocks accounted for the lion’s share of the gains. The Dow rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq rose 1.7%, but smaller stocks fell. Treasury yields rose ahead of a highly anticipated speech from the Federal Reserve’s chair, Jerome Powell, on Thursday. Powell will be speaking as part of the Fed’s annual economic symposium.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is mulling whether it can take executive action to keep airlines from furloughing thousands of workers in October. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Wednesday that if Congress doesn’t act, President Donald Trump will get involved. The comments by Trump’s chief of staff come a day after American Airlines said it will furlough 17,500 union employees and lay off 1,500 management and support staff in October unless Washington provides another $25 billion for payrolls at the nation’s airlines. The industry got $50 billion in grants and loans in March.

NEW YORK (AP) — The energy industry is bracing for catastrophic storm surges and winds as Hurricane Laura cuts a dangerous path toward the coastlines of Texas and Louisiana. Oil and gas producers have evacuated more than half of the platforms and nearly all the rigs in the Gulf of Mexico. Companies are shutting down refineries in the storm’s path. More than half of U.S. refining capacity is built along the Gulf Coast, where the storm is heading.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top trade official, Phil Hogan, has resigned after he became embroiled in a controversy over a recent trip home to Ireland and questionable adherence to COVID-19 rules. The move will force the EU’s executive office into a reshuffle in the midst of the pandemic crisis. Hogan held an important position in the bloc’s executive Commission, being the key person dealing with international trade issues, like commercial agreements with the United States or future relations with Britain, which officially left the EU on Jan. 31.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Supreme Court has dismissed two appeals by Chinese telecoms firms Huawei and ZTE over mobile data patent disputes. The disputes center on the licensing of patented technology considered essential to mobile telecoms. The patents are meant to ensure fair competition and access to technology like 4G. Two intellectual property companies, Unwired Planet and Conversant Wireless, had brought legal action against Huawei and ZTE for infringement of their U.K. patents