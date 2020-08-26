Stocks mixed…Durable goods orders jump

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are mixed in early trading on Wall Street. The S&P 500 is edging higher, even though most stocks in the index are lower, a day after squeaking out its fourth straight gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down while the Nasdaq is up. Recent data reports have shown a mixed picture on the economy, where activity has largely slowed following its quick, initial rebound from its plummet into recession.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods jumped 11.2% in July, the third consecutive monthly gain. The Commerce Department reports that the July advance followed a 7.7% increase in June. The increase was led by a strong advance in the volatile transportation sector, which was up 35.6%. Excluding transportation, orders would have risen by a more modest 2.4%.

UNDATED (AP) — Home workouts and outdoor athletic activities are shaping up to be good business for Dick’s Sporting Goods. The retailer’s second-quarter results easily beat Wall Street’s expectations as consumers continue to focus on health and wellness while stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. For the quarter, Dick’s earned $276.8 million, or $3.12 per share. Stripping out one-time costs, the Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company earned $3.21 per share. That handily topped the $1.24 per share analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research predicted. Revenue totaled $2.71 billion, which surpassed Wall Street’s estimate of $2.51 billion.

UNDATED (AP) — A McDonald’s investigation into misconduct at the company isn’t stopping with its former CEO. The Chicago-based company has hired an outside law firm to investigate its human resources department, including whether former CEO Steve Easterbrook covered up for improprieties by others in the department. The company didn’t share details about the investigation. Easterbrook was fired last November after admitting to sending explicit text messages to an employee. Days later, the company fired human resources chief David Fairhurst. McDonald’s says it received new information last month about Easterbrook and the human resources department. McDonald’s sued Easterbrook last month, saying he was not truthful about the extent of his relationships with multiple employees.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s economy contracted 18.7% in the second quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown on most activities in the country. Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography says that gross domestic product plunged in the second quarter 17.1% from what it had been in the first three months of the year. The ugly numbers had been expected. Mexico suspended much of its economic activity and urged people to stay at home beginning in late March. Parts of the economy gradually began to reopen in June.