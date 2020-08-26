Tech gains nudge S&P 500 toward another record

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — More blowout profit reports from big tech companies are pushing the S&P 500 toward another record. The benchmark index was up 0.8% in afternoon trading, even though most of the stocks within it were falling. Tech stocks accounted for the lion’s share of the gains. A much better-than-expected profit report from Salesforce.com helped pace the technology gains. The Dow Jones industrial average was about flat, while the Nasdaq was rising more strongly. Smaller stocks were falling. Treasury yields also rose ahead of a highly anticipated speech from the Federal Reserve’s chair, Jerome Powell, on Thursday.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook is pushing back on Apple’s new privacy rules for iOS users — and putting developers in the middle. Apple will soon require apps to ask users for permission to collect data on what devices they are using and to let ads follow them around on the internet. The social network said Wednesday that those rules could reduce what apps can earn by advertising through Facebook’s audience network. To a lesser extent, it may also hurt Facebook’s own advertising revenue, the company said . The changes will come when Apple rolls out the latest update to its mobile operating system, iOS 14, later this fall.

MOSCOW (AP) — The mayor of Moscow is inviting residents to join trials of a coronavirus vaccine that Russia approved for use earlier this month in what officials described as a breakthrough on par with the Soviet Union’s launch of the world’s first satellite in 1957. The world’s first vaccine against the coronavirus to receive a government go-ahead has caused unease among international medical experts. Scientists say any widely used vaccine should first be tested in advanced trials involving tens of thousands of people to prove it is safe and effective before being licensed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says he’s looking forward to the U.S. having a vaccine for COVID-19 by the fall, a faster timeline than top government scientists have sketched out. Meadows told Politico he’s “optimistic that one of the seven or eight candidates that we have will actually get approved. And hopefully be able to be deployed by this fall.” Last month, Dr. Anthony Fauci said at a congressional hearing he was “cautiously optimistic that we will have a vaccine by the end of this year and as we go into 2021.” Meadows didn’t directly say whether the Food and Drug Administration would authorize emergency use of a vaccine, which it did recently for donated blood plasma from people who recovered from COVID-19.

GENEVA (AP) — The World Economic Forum is delaying its annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland, until next summer out of health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Davos is generally held the week of Jan. 25. Instead, the forum will digitally host “Davos Dialogues” to explore the state of the world at an unspecified date next summer. Many world and civic leaders had hoped to use the meeting to help shape what the forum calls the “Great Reset” after the COVID-19 pandemic.