Stocks mixed…Energy industry assessing hurricane damage

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve made a major overhaul to its strategy, one that could keep interest rates lower for longer. The Dow Jones industrial average is climbing, the Nasdaq composite is falling, and the S&P 500 is nearly flat. The benchmark index is coming off a five-day winning streak and has returned to a record level. Stocks have made several U-turns after Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave a highly anticipated speech, where he essentially said the Fed may continue efforts to prop up the economy even if inflation rises above its target level of 2%, as long as it had been weak before then.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average rates on long-term mortgages have fallen this week, with historically low levels continuing to fuel demand for homes. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year home loan declined to 2.91% from 2.99% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.58% a year ago. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 2.46% from 2.54% last week.

NEW YORK (AP) — The energy industry is assessing the damage caused by storm surges and high winds as Hurricane Laura cut a dangerous path across the coastlines of Texas and Louisiana. Oil and gas producers evacuated platforms and rigs in the Gulf of Mexico and companies shut down refineries in the storm’s path. More than 700,000 customers were without power in Louisiana and Texas, according to the website PowerOutage.Us, which tracks utility reports.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are set to discuss a stalled COVID-19 aid package. But the outlook for any swift resolution remains bleak because President Donald Trump’s team and Democrats have been unable to agree on a compromise. Pelosi and Meadows plan to a phone call this afternoon to discuss the situation. Democrats say they’ve already dropped their $3 trillion proposal to $2 trillion and want Trump’s team to meet them half way, moving their $1 trillion proposal toward $2 trillion. Pelosi says, “We’re not going to budge.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledges it’s at a “stalemate.”

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is offering a smartphone app that will alert drivers if their vehicles are recalled. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is rolling out the app for Android and Apple phones today. Owners key in or scan their 17-digit vehicle identification number, and the app will search the agency’s database for recalls. If there is one, the app will send an alert. People also can add child seats, trailers, and tires, and the app will check those for recalls. Private services such as Carfax already offer similar apps for vehicle recalls, but this is a first for NHTSA.