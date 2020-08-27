Stocks move higher after Fed chair’s speech

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are pushing further into record heights in morning trading on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve made a major overhaul to its strategy, one that could keep interest rates lower for longer. Trading was jumbled after a highly anticipated speech from the Fed chair. Jerome Powell essentially said that the Fed may continue to pump aid into the economy even if inflation rises above its target level of 2%. Prices for stocks, bonds and gold all made several U-turns in the minutes after Powell began talking. The S&P 500 was up 0.5%. Gold was down.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has announced a major change in policy that will allow the central bank to keep interest rates low even if inflation tops its 2% target. In a highly anticipated policy speech, Powell unveiled changes to how it will implement the two mandates it has been given by Congress to achieve price stability and maximum employment. Instead of setting a 2% target for infaation, the new goal says that “following periods when inflation has been running persistently below 2%, appropriate monetary policy will likely aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2% for some time.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just over 1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a sign that the coronavirus outbreak continues to threaten jobs even as the housing market, auto sales and other segments of the economy rebound from a springtime collapse. The Labor Department says the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before. The number of initial claims has exceeded 1 million most weeks since late March. Before the coronavirus pandemic, they never topped 700,000 in a week. More than 14.5 million are collecting traditional jobless benefits — up from 1.7 million a year ago — a sign that many American families are depending on unemployment checks to keep them afloat.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank at an alarming annual rate of 31.7% during the April-June quarter as it struggled under the weight of the viral pandemic, according to a new government estimate. That is the sharpest quarterly drop on record. The Commerce Department upgraded its earlier estimate of the U.S. gross domestic product last quarter, finding that the devastation was slightly less than the 32.9% annualized contraction it had estimated at the end of July.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in July, suggesting the current hot housing market could continue in the fall. The National Association of Realtors says its index of pending sales rose 5.9%, to 122.1 last month. It had plunged to a low of 69 in April, when buyers and sellers were forced to the sidelines by coronavirus closures and restrictions. An index of 100 represents the level of contract activity in 2001. Contract signings are a barometer of eventual, finalized purchases over the next two months, so this month’s numbers point to continued market strength in August and September.