S&P 500 headed for year’s longest weekly win streak

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks keep ticking higher on Wall Street, and more gains for the S&P 500 today have it on pace to close out its fifth straight winning week. The benchmark index was up 0.3% in afternoon trading, adding to its record. It’s up 2.9% for the week and on track for its longest weekly winning streak since December, before the coronavirus pandemic swept the world and sent economies tumbling into recession. The Dow Jones industrial average is close to pulling back to even for 2020. The Nasdaq composite is also up, as technology stocks again help to pull the market higher.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts plans to lay off 18,000 workers as the casino company struggles with the fallout from the pandemic. The Las Vegas-based parent of the Bellagio said in a letter to employees that furloughed employees will keep health benefits until Sept. 30, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. The cuts amount to a quarter of its employees. The company joins Delta and American Airlines and Coca-Cola in announcing major job cuts this week.

UNDATED (AP) — Boeing has a new problem with another of its airplanes. Eight of its Boeing 787 Dreamliners have been grounded after a structural problem was found where two part of the fuselage are joined together. Boeing says the eight planes must be inspected and repaired before they can fly. Boeing isn’t identifying the airlines that own the affected planes. The company says it notified the Federal Aviation Administration of the problem. Boeing is still working to get approval for fixes it made to another jet, the 737 Max, after two deadly crashes caused those planes to be grounded worldwide last year.

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 186,000 Ram pickups and is telling owners to take them to dealers because floor mats can interfere with the gas pedals. The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 model-year trucks with factory-installed mats, mainly in North America. The company says owners should remove the all-weather mats if there’s not enough space between them and the gas pedals, or if they can’t get to a dealer quickly. Also covered are more than 43,000 mats sold after trucks were purchased. Fiat Chrysler says a customer reported that a mat interfered with the gas pedal while a truck was being driven, causing unwanted acceleration.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say TikTok celebrities Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are facing criminal charges after they hosted recent parties in the Hollywood Hills held despite a ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. The Los Angeles city attorney’s office says prosecutors have filed misdemeanor charges against Hall and Gray. The internet celebrities with millions of followers on TikTok share a home. City Attorney Mike Feuer said he is not aware of any COVID-19 cases that have been linked to their parties.