S&P streak…California reopening plan…Ram pickups recall

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — More gains for stocks gave the S&P its fifth straight winning week. That’s the longest weekly winning streak for the benchmark index since December, before the coronavirus pandemic swept the world and sent economies tumbling into recession. The S&P rose 0.7%, bringing its weekly gain to 3.3%. The Dow clawed back to a small gain for 2020. The Nasdaq has left both those indexes in the dust with a jump of 30% so far this year, thanks to big gains for technology stocks. A report on Friday showed that U.S. consumer spending grew more in July than economists expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 161.60 points.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is announcing a new process for reopening businesses that is slower and more gradual than what the state tried earlier this summer. The new rules create a four-tier, color-coded system that counties will move through based on their number of cases and percentage of positive tests. It will rely on two metrics to determine which tier a county is in: case rates and the percentage of positive tests. California has the most confirmed virus cases in the nation, with nearly 700,000 and third-most deaths at 12,550.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Some residents who barely escaped a fast-moving wildfire in Northern California wine country say they didn’t get warnings or the alerts went out too late. The state has made strides in updating its evacuation alert systems since failing to notify thousands of people in deadly fires in the same region three years ago. But gaps remain in the systems operated by each of the 58 counties, putting lives at risk. Residents say they need a seamless system that crosses county lines and gives clear, useful information about what’s happening.

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 186,000 Ram pickups and is telling owners to take them to dealers because floor mats can interfere with the gas pedals. The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 model-year trucks with factory-installed mats, mainly in North America. The company says owners should remove the mats if they can’t get to a dealer quickly. Also covered are more than 43,000 mats sold after trucks were purchased. Fiat Chrysler says it has no reports of crashes or injuries. Owners will be notified by mail in mid-September. Dealers will modify the mats until redesigned replacements are available.

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says France is not excluding China’s (Huawei (WAH’-way) from its upcoming 5G telecoms networks but favors European providers for security reasons. The French leader said he told the Chinese president about his preference for European providers such as Ericsson and Nokia. Macron said It’s normal that France would want “a European solution” for security reasons. France is limiting Huawei to eight-year licenses and is restricting its 5G technology to protect military bases and nuclear installations. U.S. officials say Huawei is a security risk, which the company denies.