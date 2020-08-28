World stocks mostly higher…First flight

Biz/Tech

UNDATED (AP) — World markets are mostly higher today after the Federal Reserve chair said the U.S. central bank will keep its easy money policy even if inflation hits its 2% target. Shares in Japan retreated after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he is resigning because of health problems. The Nikkei 225 index lost 1.4%. Benchmarks in Europe were mostly higher. U.S. futures are higher.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel has made its first commercial passenger flight to the United Arab Emirates after the two countries agreed to a U.S.-brokered deal to normalize relations. The website of the Israel Airports Authority lists the El Al flight as having taken off on Monday for Abu Dhabi. It says the flight was numbered LY971, a nod to the UAE’s international calling code number. Authorities in Israel and the UAE did not immediately acknowledge the flight. The two countries agreed to normalize relations Aug. 13.

BERLIN (AP) — Amazon says it’s buying 1,800 electric delivery vans from Mercedes-Benz, the biggest such order for the German automaker to date. Mercedes says it will also join a climate initiative established by Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos, committing itself to going completely carbon neutral by 2039. The transport sector, including the surge in deliveries from online retailers like Amazon, is a major source of man-made carbon emissions blamed for climate change. Amazon’s order with Mercedes is dwarfed by a contract it signed last year with U.S. start-up Rivian to deliver 100,000 electric delivery vans by 2030.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s government and its foreign spy agency are getting involved after cyber attacks disrupted trading on the nation’s stock market several times this week. The attacks have affected the private company NZX which hosts the market, halting trading for up to several hours at a time. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says ministers had asked the Government Communications Security Bureau intelligence agency to help stop the attacks. He said the government was treating the case very seriously but security concerns prevented him saying much more. Neither the NZX nor Robertson said if the attackers sought a ransom, as some have speculated.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport says it will cut hundreds of jobs and is warning that air traffic likely will not return to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels until 2023-25. The busy aviation hub announced today that it slumped to a net loss of 246 million euros ($293 million) in the first half of the year compared to a profit of 133 million euros in the same period last year. Passenger numbers at Schiphol fell 62.1%, to 13.1 million, while cargo volumes were down 14.5% compared to the first half of 2019. The airport says in a statement it will cut “several hundred” jobs from its total workforce of around 3,000.