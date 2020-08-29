Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — More gains for stocks Friday gave the S&P 500 its fifth straight winning week. That’s the longest weekly winning streak for the benchmark index since December, before the coronavirus pandemic swept the world and sent economies tumbling into recession. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, bringing its weekly gain to 3.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average clawed back to a small gain for 2020. The Nasdaq has left both those indexes in the dust with a jump of 30% so far this year, thanks to big gains for technology stocks.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook made a mistake in not removing a militia group’s page earlier this week that called for armed civilians to enter Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid violent protests following a police shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black. Facebook’s CEO says the page for the “Kenosha Guard” violated the social media site’s policies and had been flagged by “a bunch of people.” Facebook took down the page Wednesday, after a 17-year-old allegedly killed two people and wounded a third. Zuckerberg made his comments Friday in a video posted on Facebook. Zuckerberg said Facebook hasn’t found any evidence that Rittenhouse was aware of the Kenosha Guard page.

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the economy still in the pandemic’s grip, the Federal Reserve is facing a decision on whether to stretch an emergency lending program in a way that could bring more risk for the government and taxpayers. Many lawmakers are asking the Fed to expand its lending to small and medium-sized businesses, by allowing companies to offer assets such as commercial properties as collateral. They warn that hard-hit hotels and shopping malls could face a huge wave of foreclosures, hurting local communities and jobs across the country. But some critics say the Fed’s plan would be risky.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is allowing employers to suspend collection of some Social Security taxes, although business groups don’t like the idea and it may create political headaches for Republicans. Democrats are already saying it would undermine retirement benefits. The Treasury Department action came late Friday, less than 24 hours after the conclusion of the Republican National Convention. It allows employers to offer their workers a temporary deferral of the 6.2% payroll tax employees pay into the Social Security Trust Fund for the rest of this year. The taxes owed would not be forgiven, and instead would come due in 2021.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Nurses on the front lines of New York’s COVID-19 pandemic are calling for the state to enact minimum staffing standards ahead of another wave of infections. Health care industry leaders warn that passing such a law would saddle facilities with billions of dollars in extra costs they can’t afford. Under legislation now before a legislative committee, the state would set minimum nurse-to-patient ratios for the first time, including a standard of one nurse for every two patients in intensive care units. California now has such a law. Most other states don’t.