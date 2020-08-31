Markets give back…Zoom soaring…Change fees changes

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended mostly lower on Wall Street Monday as the market gave back some of its recent gains following a five-week winning streak. The S&P lost 0.2% as declines in banks and industrial stocks offset more gains for technology companies. It still managed to end August up 7%, its fifth monthly gain in a row and its biggest since April. It was the first day of trading after stock splits for Apple and Tesla, and also the first day for a revamped Dow. Saleforce.com, Honeywell and Amgen have joined the blue chip club. The Dow lost 223.82 points.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Zoom’s videoconferencing service is deepening its integral role in life during the pandemic as thousands more businesses and other users pay for subscriptions to get more control over their virtual meetings. The surge in paying customers enabled Zoom to hail another quarter of astounding growth in a report released Monday. The company’s revenue for the May-July period more than quadrupled from the same time last year to $663.5 million while its profit soared too. Zoom also forecast its revenue for the rest of the year will be much higher than expected, sending its already lofty stock price to new highs after the results came out.

NEW YORK (AP) — Getting an Amazon package delivered from the sky is closer to becoming a reality. The Federal Aviation Administration said it has granted Amazon approval to deliver packages by drones. Amazon says the approval is an important step, but added that it is still testing and flying the drones. It did not say when it expected drones to make deliveries to shoppers. The FAA said Amazon is the third drone delivery service to win flight approval. Delivery company UPS and a company owned by search giant Google won approval last year.

UNDATED (AP) — Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States. The moves come as airlines try desperately to lure people back to flying. Although air travel has recovered slightly since April, it is still down sharply. Normally in summer, 2 million or more people pass through security checkpoints at U.S. airports each day. That number hasn’t been above 900,000 since the early days of the pandemic in mid-March.

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — Family members of two of the deceased Odessa mass shooting victims are suing the person who supplied the AR-style firearm to the mass shooter as well as the gun parts manufacturer for over $1 million in damages. The Odessa American reports the amilies of 15-year-old Leilah Hernandez and 40-year-old Joseph Griffin are filing a civil lawsuit against Anthony Braziel, from whom mass shooter Seth Ator illegally obtained his weapon, and Anderson Manufacturing, a Kentucky-based gun parts manufacturer.