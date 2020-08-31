Stocks lower…Warning on quick openings…Restrictions ease

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mostly lower after the market gave back some of its recent gains from a five-week winning streak. The S&P 500 was off 0.2% as declines in banks and industrial stocks offset more gains for big technology companies. The benchmark index is still on track to end August with its fifth monthly gain in a row and its biggest since April. It was the first day of trading after stock splits for Apple and Tesla, and also the first trading day for a revamped Dow Jones Industrial Average. Saleforce.com, Honeywell and Amgen have joined the blue chip club.

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization is warning that opening up societies too quickly amid the coronavirus pandemic is a “recipe for disaster.” The WHO’s director-general (Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus) advises that “the more control countries have over the virus, the more they can open up.” He insists that countries that are serious about opening up must also be serious about suppressing transmission, and says that isn’t “an impossible balance.”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — President Donald Trump’s new pandemic adviser, Dr. Scott Atlas, says coronavirus infections and deaths are declining in the hardest-hit states. Appearing with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for a panel discussion, Atlas said hospitalizations, length of hospital stays and mortality are also declining. He said, “The American public should feel cautiously optimistic here about what’s going on.” He also downplayed the risk of infections in young people and agreed with DeSantis that college football needs to be played this year.

MIAMI (AP) — Some coronavirus restrictions are starting to ease up in parts of South Florida. In Miami-Dade County, restaurants were allowed to welcome back diners to indoor seating today for the first time in almost two months, provided masks were worn and the establishments operated at 50% capacity. In Miami-Dade County, most indoor dining has been banned in the county since early July to stop the spread of the coronavirus. In Palm Beach County, officials issued an order allowing tattoo and body piercing parlors, as well as tanning salons, to reopen. The businesses will have to adapt appropriate safety protocols to stop the spread of the virus.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is joining the COVID-19 vaccine alliance COVAX with the aim of helping to provide access to any future vaccine for people in countries that might not be able to afford it. The EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, announced Monday that it was contributing $478 million to support the effort. The commission refused to say whether it wants to use COVAX as another means to secure access for relatively-wealthy Europe to any future vaccine.