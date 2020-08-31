US stocks mixed…Ex-Rite Aid leader joins Walgreens

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mixed on Wall Street today as declines in banks and health care stocks offset more gains for big technology companies. At 10:57 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was off less than a point to 3,507. The Dow was down 188 points, to 28,466 and the Nasdaq was up 77 points to 11,773.

UNDATED (AP) — Walgreens is adding the former leader of rival drugstore chain Rite Aid to its executive team. The company says John Standley will join Walgreens Boots Alliance as president, effective immediately. The move comes a month after Walgreens said CEO Stefano Pessina plans to step down and become executive chairman once the drugstore chain finds a replacement for him. The company’s announcement does not indicate whether Standley will be considered for the bigger role. Standley joins Walgreens after serving nearly a decade as CEO of Rite Aid, which Walgreens tried to take over a few years ago.

TOKYO (AP) — Billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has taken stakes of just over 5% in five major Japanese trading houses in what it says is a long-term investment. Share prices of the five huge companies surged between 4% to 9.5% on Monday in Tokyo after the company announced the investment. Berkshire Hathaway said Monday in an announcement that its subsidiary National Indemnity Co. planned to notify regulators of the purchases that had been made over the past year. It said it might increase the stakes to up to 9.9% in any of the companies. The powerful trading houses are some of Japan’s oldest and biggest companies and the anchors of industrial groups.

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A lawyer for relatives of victims killed when Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014 has told trial judges that the families want damages as a recognition of the injustice they suffered. She also told judges that Russian “disinformation” compounds their grief. Lawyer Arlette Schijns was speaking today at the resumption of the Dutch trial in absentia of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with offenses including mass murder for their alleged involvement in the downing of MH17. All 298 passengers and crew on board the flight were killed when the plane was blown out of the sky on July 17, 2014.

UNDATED (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy says indoor dining in New Jersey will resume Friday with limited capacity. Restaurants will only be able to have 25% capacity under the new rules, which include maintaining social distancing between tables. Masks will be required except when eating or drinking. Murphy announced the updated regulations today in a tweet that said: “Reopening responsibly will help us restore one of our state’s key industries while continuing to make progress against #COVID19.” It comes five months after the state shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. New Jersey has had more than 190,000 positive cases, with over 14,000 fatalities.