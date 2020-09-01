Global shares meander…Weakened coal rules

Biz/Tech

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares meandered today after a retreat on Wall Street. In early trading, France’s CAC 40 was little changed, inching down less than 0.1%. Germany’s DAX added 0.6%, while Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.7%. In Asia, Australia’s benchmark led the declines, falling nearly 2%. Japan’s was flat and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong also was little changed. South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.0% and the Shanghai Composite index added 0.4%. On Wall Street, Dow and S&P futures are higher.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Trump administration has finalized its weakening of an Obama-era rule aimed at reducing polluted wastewater from coal-burning power plants that has contaminated streams, lakes and underground aquifers. The latest rule change covers requirements for cleaning coal ash and toxic heavy metals such as mercury, arsenic and selenium from plant wastewater before it is dumped into waterways.

UNDATED (AP) — More than 50 Black former McDonald’s franchise owners are suing the burger chain for discrimination. In a federal lawsuit filed today in Chicago, the 52 plaintiffs say McDonald’s steered them to less-profitable restaurants and didn’t give them the same support and opportunities given white franchisees. The franchisees owned 200 U.S. stores before being forced to sell them over the last decade. They’re seeking compensation of $4 million to $5 million per store.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The unemployment rate across the 19 countries that use the euro currency rose modestly to 7.9% in July as the jobless spike was held down by temporary government job-support programs and the relaxation of some coronavirus containment measures. However, weaker inflation amid sweeping announcement of layoffs suggest that the eurozone economy faces a long struggle to recover. Official figures today show that the eurozone’s overall jobless rate inched up from 7.7% in June as the number of people labeled as unemployed increased by 344,000. In the same month a year earlier the jobless rate was 7.5%

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is launching a new membership service for shoppers on Sept. 15 that it hopes can compete with Amazon Prime. Walmart+ will cost $98 a year or $12.95 a month, and give members same-day delivery on 160,000 items, a fuel discount at certain gas stations and a chance to check out at Walmart stores without having to wait at a register.