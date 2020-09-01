Stocks choppy…Zoom surges…Construction spending edges up

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are starting September on a choppy note on Wall Street, a day after notching their biggest monthly gains since April. The S&P 500 was drifting higher in morning trading after starting the day slightly in the red. Gains for Apple and other tech stocks pushed the Nasdaq higher. This is a busy week for economic news, culminating Friday with the monthly U.S. jobs report. Tesla gave back some of its recent gains after saying it would sell up to $5 billion in stock.

NEW YORK (AP) — Zoom is surging early Tuesday, making the video conferencing company more valuable than well-established companies in the auto and aviation industries. Zoom shares rose 33% to $432.45, pushing the company’s market value to nearly $122 billion, after it reported explosive growth during the second quarter as more people paid for subscriptions. Zoom’s revenue more than quadrupled from the same time last year to $663.5 million and profits blew past Wall Street forecasts. At the current level, Zoom’s market value exceeds that of two storied automakers, General Motors and Ford, combined, as well the value of aviation giant Boeing and consumer favorite Starbucks.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. construction spending edged up a tiny 0.1% in July, breaking a string of losses due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Commerce Department reported that the slight July gain followed a 0.5% decline in June. In July, spending on residential construction rose a solid 2.1% while nonresidential construction fell by 1%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — American factories expanded at a faster pace last month, continuing a rebound from the coronavirus recession. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reports that its manufacturing index climbed to 56 in August from 54.2 in July. Anything above 50 signals growth, and U.S. manufacturing has been growing for three straight months. As the pandemic and the measures meant to contain it paralyzed the American economy, the survey showed that manufacturing had contracted in March, April and May.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — If you haven’t been wearing a face mask while taking an Uber, you may be required to take a selfie to prove you are ready to don one the next time you summon a driver on the world’s largest ride-hailing service. The mask verification rules rules expand upon a similar requirement that Uber imposed on drivers in May to help reassure passengers worried about being exposed to the novel coronavirus. The additional safety measures are part of Uber’s efforts to rebuild a service that has saw ridership plunge by 56% in the company’s most recent quarter.

(backslash)