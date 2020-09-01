Stocks gain…Aid stalemate…Facebook: Russian trolling

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street, a day after wrapping up their fifth monthly gain in a row. Technology companies were once again a standout. The S&P climbed 0.8% after starting the day slightly in the red. The Nasdaq rose 1.4%. Zoom Video Communications soared more than 40% a day after the video conferencing service reported another quarter of explosive growth. The Dow climbed 215.61 points, or 0.8%, to 28,645.66.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the Trump administration remains willing to work on a bipartisan agreement to help small businesses, the unemployed, children and schools. Mnuchin at a hearing Tuesday accused Democratic leaders of holding up an agreement with hard-line positions. Democrats insisted that dire economic conditions persist and said a larger relief package is needed. Mnuchin and top congressional Democrats have been in a monthslong stalemate over new relief legislation, with two sides trillions of dollars apart.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials plan to ship rapid coronavirus tests to assisted living facilities, moving to fill a testing gap for older adults who don’t need the constant attention of a nursing home. Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir said assisted living facilities will be followed by senior day care centers and home health agencies in getting the tests. The tests will come from a supply of 150 million ordered from test maker Abbott Laboratories. Abbott’s rapid test, the size of a credit card, is the first that doesn’t require specialty computer equipment to process.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook says it removed a small network of accounts and pages linked to Russia’s Internet Research Agency, the “troll factory” that has used social media accounts to sow political discord in the U.S. since the 2016 presidential election. The people behind the accounts recruited “unwitting” freelance journalists to post in English and Arabic, mainly targeting left-leaning audiences. The company said it started investigating the network based on information from the FBI about its off-Facebook activities.

CHICAGO (AP) — More than 50 Black former McDonald’s franchise owners are suing the burger chain for discrimination. In a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Chicago, the 52 plaintiffs say McDonald’s steered them to less-profitable restaurants and didn’t give them the same support and opportunities given white franchisees. The franchisees owned 200 U.S. stores before being forced to sell them over the last decade. They’re seeking compensation of $4 million to $5 million per store. The plaintiffs say McDonald’s steered them to inner-city restaurants with higher security and insurance costs, then forced them to make costly renovations. They say they weren’t offered rent relief and other financial benefits that white franchisees were given.