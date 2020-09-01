Stocks tentative…Tests for schools…Possible fraud

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street shook off a sluggish start and was moving tentatively higher in midday trading, a day after the market wrapped up its fifth monthly gain in a row. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% after starting the day slightly in the red. Gains in retailers and other companies that rely on consumers offset declines in health care, utilities and energy companies. Treasury yields fell slightly.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials will begin shipping tens of millions of rapid coronavirus tests to state governors this month for use in reopening schools. The plans is to distribute some of the 150 million tests ordered from test maker Abbott Laboratories. Abbott’s rapid test, the size of a credit card, is the first that doesn’t require specialty computer equipment to develop. The test delivers results in about 15 minutes.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional investigators say they have identified possible fraud and abuse in the Trump administration’s coronavirus relief program. A report by a House subcommittee says a lack of government oversight and accountability for the $600 billion-plus program may have led to billions being misspent. Congressional investigators are also concerned that more than $1 billion went to companies that received multiple loans.

UNDATED (AP) — Apple and Google are trying to get more U.S. states to adopt their phone-based approach for tracing and curbing the spread of the coronavirus by building more of the necessary technology directly into phones. That would make it easier for people to run even if their local public health agency hasn’t built its own compatible app. The tech giants on Tuesday launched the second phase of their “exposure notification” system, which is designed to automatically alert people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has decided to endorse 23 freshmen House Democrats in this fall’s elections. The move represents a gesture of bipartisanship by the nation’s largest business organization, which has long leaned strongly toward Republicans. The group is also endorsing 29 freshmen House Republicans. Even so, the decision to back Democrats has prompted internal divisions, with some state chamber officials criticizing the national group’s decision to back freshmen Democrats in their areas.