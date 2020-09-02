Global shares mostly higher…Ventilators canceled

Biz/Tech

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher today as investors were encouraged by positive U.S. economic data. In early trading, France’s CAC 40 added 1.7%, while Germany’s DAX jumped 1.8%. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.9%. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished 0.5% higher and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped nearly 0.1% while the Shanghai Composite was little changed. On Wall Street, Dow and S&P futures are higher.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it’s canceling some of its remaining orders for ventilators, after rushing to sign nearly $3 billion in emergency contracts as the COVID-19 pandemic surged in the spring. The Department of Health and Human Services issued a statement Tuesday affirming that the national stockpile has now reached its maximum capacity for the life-saving breathing machines, with nearly 120,000 available for deployment to state and local health officials if need.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s justice minister says the nation is confronting cyber attacks on an unprecedented scale, targeting everything from the stock market to the weather service. Andrew Little says tracking down the perpetrators will be extremely difficult, as the attacks are being routed through thousands of computers. The distributed denial of service attacks stopped share trading for up to several hours at a time over four days last week.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Trump administration is seeking to fast track environmental reviews of dozens of major energy and infrastructure projects during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s according to documents provided to The Associated Press. The list includes oil and gas drilling, hazardous fuel pipelines, wind farms and highway projects in multiple states. More than 60 projects were targeted for expedited environmental reviews.

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s financial market oversight body has opened “enforcement proceedings” against Credit Suisse in the wake of a spying scandal that has marred the image of the elite bank. Today’s move by FINMA, the Swiss market supervisory authority, comes after an independent investigation ordered by the bank unearthed and detailed a scandal involving the spying of former executive Iqbal Khan after he left to join rival bank UBS, as well as another employee.