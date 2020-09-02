Stocks jump, Federal deficit hits record

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — The stock market jumped to its biggest gain since July 6th today, sending the S&P up 1.5%. Health care, technology and communication companies powered the rally. Chipmakers were big gainers, reflecting optimism about demand for computers, video games and other devices. Energy companies fell along with crude oil prices. The S&P gained 54.19 points to 3,580.84. The Dow rose 454.84 points, or 1.6%, to 29,100.50. The Nasdaq composite recovered from an early slide, adding 116.78 points, or 1%, to 12,056.44.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Congressional Budget Office projects that the federal budget deficit will hit a record $3.3 trillion as huge government expenditures to fight the coronavirus and to prop up the economy have added more than $2 trillion to the federal ledger. The projected deficit is more than triple the 2019 shortfall and more than double the levels experienced after the market meltdown and Great Recession of 2008-2009. Government spending, fueled by four coronavirus response measures, would register at $6.6 trillion — at least $2 trillion more than 2019.

WASHNGTON (AP) — The latest Federal Reserve survey of U. S economic activity has generally found modest gains in August but also pessimism about the future given the threats posed by the coronavirus. The Fed report says a theme echoed across the country is the continued uncertainty stemming from the pandemic and its negative effect on consumer and business activity. The report found that economic activity increased modestly last month from late July but remained well below levels seen before the pandemic hit in March. The report, known as the Beige Book, is compiled from responses from business contacted by Fed’s 12 regional banks.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for The Weinstein Co. presented a Delaware judge with a revised bankruptcy plan today that provides about $35 million to pay creditors including victims of sexual misconduct by film mogul Harvey Weinstein. Roughly half of the overall settlement amount, about $17 million, is allocated for a single sexual misconduct claims fund, down from about $25.7 million allocated under the previous plan. Another $8.4 million of the settlement amount would go to a liquidation trust for resolving non-sexual misconduct claims, and $9.7 million would be used to reimburse defense costs for company officials other than Weinstein.

BOSTON (AP) — Housing advocates say the Trump administration’s surprise national moratorium on evictions only delays an inevitable wave of homelessness. The order announced Tuesday stops many evictions until the end of the year. But housing advocates say that without rent relief and billions of dollars for landlords, it only delays a wave of debt and homelessness. As it stands, people who qualify will still be on the hook for back rent on Jan. 1. Meanwhile, landlords would have little recourse to collect badly needed income