Stocks rise…Fed survey finds widespread pessimism

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK AP) — Stocks are rising in afternoon trading on Wall Street, extending the market’s recent string of gains. Health care, financial, communication and household goods companies are powering the rally, while technology stocks add to their recent gains. Energy companies are falling along with crude oil prices. Treasury yields are mixed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s latest survey of U.S. economic activity found generally modest gains in August but also pessimism about the future given the threats posed by the coronavirus. The Fed report made public today says a theme echoed across the country is the continued uncertainty stemming from the pandemic and its negative effect on consumer and business activity. Economic activity increased modestly from late July but remained well below levels seen before the pandemic hit in March. The report, known as the Beige Book, was compiled from responses gathered from the Fed’s 12 regional banks. The information will help inform Fed policymakers when they next meet to set interest-rate policies on Sept. 15-16.

UNDATED (AP) — United Airlines plans to furlough about 16,000 employees in October as air travel continues to be hammered by the pandemic. Still, that’s fewer furloughs than United predicted in July, when it warned 36,000 employees that they could lose their jobs. The number of furloughs is being reduced because thousands of United employees have taken early retirement, buyouts or long-term leaves of absence. The furloughs would be postponed if Washington approves billions more in payroll aid to the nation’s airlines. United already got $5 billion, and that money came with a prohibition on furloughs or layoffs until Oct. 1.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is resisting calls to extend a government program that has paid the wages of millions of workers laid off during the coronavirus lockdown. Since April, the government has paid 80% of the salaries of furloughed employees. The program has supported almost 10 million workers but is due to end on Oct. 31. Opposition parties have called for its extention. Answering questions in the House of Commons, Johnson says continuing the program it indefinitely would keep workers “in suspended animation.”

NEW YORK (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a new home: Netflix. Six months after detangling their work lives from the British royal family, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have signed a multiyear deal with the streaming service. According to a statement today, they plan to produce nature series, documentaries and children’s programming through a new production company. The two recently relocated to Santa Barbara, California, with baby Archie after leaving the UK in search of financial independence. At Netflix, they plan to focus on stories and issues that elevate diverse voices and other issues close to their hearts. Several projects are already in development.