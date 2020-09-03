Stocks head lower

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are lower in early trading on Wall Street after setting records over the past several days. Technology stocks, which have been the biggest driver of this year’s rally, are especially weak. Investors are also turning their attention to tomorrow’s jobs report, which will be significant since investors are betting heavily that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is behind us. Big tech stocks, which account for a significant chunk of the U.S. stock market’s value these days, fell broadly. Apple dropped nearly 3%, Amazon was down 2% and Facebook lost roughly 2.5%. Relatively smaller tech stocks were down as well, including Twitter.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of laid-off Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to 881,000 last week, a still-elevated number that shows the viral pandemic keeps forcing many businesses to slash jobs. The latest figures from the Labor Department suggest that nearly six months after the eruption of the coronavirus, the economy is still struggling to sustain a recovery and rebuild a job market that was devastated by the recession. In the previous week, more than 1 million had sought jobless aid. All told, the government said that 13.3 million people are continuing to receive traditional jobless benefits, up from 1.7 million a year ago.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit surged in July to $63.6 billion, the highest level in 12 years, as imports jumped by a record amount. The Commerce Department says the July deficit, the gap between what America buys and what it sells to foreigners, was 18.9% higher than June deficit. The increase was driven by a record 10.9% increase in imports. Exports were also up by a smaller 8.1%. The deficit with China in goods totaled $31.6 billion, an 11.5% increase from the June imbalance. The goods deficit with Mexico hit a record high of $10.6 in July.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Growth in the U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, slowed in August after a big rebound in July. The Institute for Supply Management says index of activity in the services activity showed a reading of 56.9% in August, down 1.2 percentage-points from the July reading of 58.1. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the services sector and by that measure, the services sector has shown growth for three straight months after taking a big hit in the spring when the country shut down to combat the coronavirus.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. productivity rose at a 10.1% rate in the second quarter as the number of hours worked declined by the largest amount since the government started compiling the data more than 70 years ago. The Labor Department says hours worked fell by 42.9%, contributing to a 37.1% decline in output as the coronavirus pandemic ripped through nearly every corner of the U.S. economy. The decline in output was also the biggest dropoff since the government began tracking the data in 1947. In its second and final estimate for the second quarter, the government said labor costs rose 9%.