Stocks nose dive, Washington hopes to avert shutdown

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street today as high-flying technology companies took a tumble after months of spectacular gains. The benchmark S&P lost 3.5%, its biggest loss since June, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 5%. Both indexes set record highs a day earlier. Apple, the most valuable U.S. company, slumped 8%. The Dow fell 807.77 points, or 2.8%, to 28,292.73. It was briefly down as much as 1,000 points earlier. The S&P index lost 125.78 points, or 3.5%, to close as 3,455.06. The technology-heavy Nasdaq dropped 598.34 points, or 5%, to 11,458.10.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats and the Trump administration are taking a key step toward avoiding a government shutdown in September. They have informally agreed to keep a stopgap funding bill that’s needed to avert a government shutdown free of controversy or conflict. That’s according to Democratic and Republican aides on Capitol Hill. The accord is aimed at keeping a government shutdown off the table amid the ongoing battles over new coronavirus relief legislation and possibly avoid a shutdown ahead of the election.

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Campbell Soup has reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, boosted by people making more food at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. But its stock fell as it cited the difficulty of predicting how the pandemic-driven demand for its products will hold up. Today, the snack and soup giant reported adjusted earnings per share of 63 cents, a 50% increase over the 2019 period. That beat Wall Street projections of 60 cents per share, as did its net sales of $2.1 billion, which were 18% higher than last year’s quarter.

San Ramon, Calif. (AP) — Apple is delaying a new privacy feature in the next version of its iPhone operating system that will make it more difficult for app developers to track people online to help sell ads. The decision outlined Thursday affects iOS 14, which is expected to be released to roughly a billion iPhone users later this month. Apple intended iOS 14 to automatically block tracking as soon as the software came out, but is now postponing the feature until early next year. The decision comes a week after Facebook warned the anti-tracking tool could deliver a huge blow to apps already struggling amid the recession.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Could the U.S. really see a coronavirus vaccine before Election Day? A letter from federal health officials instructing states to be ready to begin distributing a vaccine by Nov. 1 — two days before the election — has been met, not with exhilaration, but with suspicion among public health experts and others. They wonder whether the Trump administration is hyping the possibility or intends to rush approval for political gain. The administration is giving assurances it will not sacrifice safety.