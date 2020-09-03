Tech stocks tumble, dragging down the market

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are plunging on Wall Street as technology stocks give back some of their spectacular gains over the past several months, dragging the rest of the market down with them. The S&P 500 lost 3.4%, on track for its biggest drop since June, and the Nasdaq fell 4.8%. Both indexes set record highs yesterday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has been down more than 700 points.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats and the Trump administration are taking a key step toward avoiding a government shutdown in September. They have informally agreed to keep a stopgap funding bill that’s needed to avert a government shutdown free of controversy or conflict. That’s according to Democratic and Republican aides on Capitol Hill who were briefed on a Wednesday conversation between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin). The accord is aimed at keeping a government shutdown off the table amid the ongoing battles over new coronavirus relief legislation. It should also help Washington avoid the possibility of a shutdown ahead of the election.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average rates on long-term mortgages didn’t change much this week, remaining at historically low levels. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year home loan ticked up to 2.93% from 2.91% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.49% a year ago. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined, however, to 2.42% from 2.46% last week.

DETROIT (AP) — Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia are recalling over 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a brake fluid leak that could cause engine fires. The affiliated automakers say brake fluid can leak inside a hydraulic control unit for the anti-lock brakes, possibly causing an electrical short that could lead to fires. The recalls cover more than 440,000 Kia Optima midsize sedans from 2013 through 2015 and Kia Sorento SUVs from 2014 and 2015. Also covered are 151,000 Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs from 2013 to 2015.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors and Honda say they have signed a deal to explore sharing vehicle underpinnings and propulsion systems in North America. The companies say planning discussions on jointly-designed vehicles will start immediately and include vehicles powered by both electricity and internal combustion engines. Engineering work would begin early next year. Honda and GM say in a statement Thursday that they’ll also cooperate on purchasing, research and connected services. The memorandum of understanding between the companies isn’t binding.