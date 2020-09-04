Stocks continue slide

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling again on Wall Street, a day after a big slump in technology companies pulled the market to its biggest drop since June. The S&P 500 is down 1.2% in afternoon trading. The selling followed a government report showing that U.S. hiring slowed to 1.4 million last month, the fewest jobs since the pandemic began, even as the nation’s unemployment rate improved to 8.4% from 10.2%. Treasury yields rose. The higher yields helped send bank stocks higher, since banks can lend money at higher rates once yields rise in the bond market. U.S. markets will be closed Monday for Labor Day.

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that two American men accused of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn (gohn) out of Japan while he was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges can be extradited. U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell today approved the extradition of Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor. The final decision rests with the State Department. The Taylors are wanted by Japan so they can be tried on charges they helped Ghosn flee the country last year with former Nissan boss tucked away in a box on a private jet. Ghosn has denied allegations he underreported his income and committed a breach of trust by diverting Nissan money for his personal gain.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced that Serbia and Kosovo have normalized economic ties as part of U.S.-brokered talks. Those discussions included Belgrade saying that it was moving its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem, and Israel and Kosovo agreeing to mutual recognition. Those two moves further Trump’s push to improve the international standing of the Jewish state. Serbia’s president and Kosovo’s prime minister have been meeting with Trump administration officials at the White House for the past two days. They agreed to cooperate on a range of economic fronts to create jobs and investment. The agreement gives Trump a diplomatic win ahead of the November presidential election.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials are proposing to exempt some areas from habitat protections that are meant to save imperiled species. Today’s announcement by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service would place greater weight on the economic benefits of development when deciding if land or water should be protected. It’s the latest move by the Trump administration in a years-long overhaul of how the Endangered Species Act is used. Wildlife advocates say it could open up areas crucial for endangered species’ survival to more drilling, mining and logging. Administration officials say the proposal gives more deference to local governments seeking to build things like schools and hospitals.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A judge says the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency did not deviate from most of its procedures when it issued a key water quality permit for the proposed PolyMet mine project. The ruling by Chief Ramsey County District Court Judge John Guthmann is a victory for supporters of the state’s first copper-nickel mine and the agency. Mine opponents accused the agency of “procedural irregularities” in how it developed and approved the water permit needed to build the $1 billion mine on the Iron Range. Guthmann’s report now goes to the Minnesota Court of Appeals. It’s considering lawsuits filed by environmental groups and the Fond du Lac band.