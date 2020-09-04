Stocks turn lower

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have turned lower on Wall Street after starting the day with gains, a day after a slump in technology companies pulled the market to its biggest drop since June. The S&P 500 is down 1.2% after U.S. hiring slowed to 1.4 million last month, the fewest jobs since the pandemic began. Treasury yields rose. The higher yields helped send bank stocks higher, since banks can lend money at higher rates once yields rise in the bond market. U.S. markets will be closed Monday for Labor Day.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. unemployment rate fell sharply in August to 8.4% from 10.2% even as hiring slowed, with employers adding the fewest jobs since the pandemic began. The Labor Department says employers added 1.4 million jobs, down from 1.7 million in July. The U.S. economy has recovered about half the 22 million jobs lost to the pandemic. Friday’s report adds to evidence that nearly six months after the coronavirus paralyzed the country, the economy is mounting only a fitful recovery. From small businesses to hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, companies are struggling to survive the loss of customers with confirmed viral cases still high.

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan says it has developed a new way to produce high-tech auto parts. The Japanese automaker says it has achieved a “breakthrough” in molding carbon fiber reinforced plastic components, now used in racing cars and jets because of their light weight and strength. All of the world’s top automakers are working to boost the use of such parts. The hurdles have been cost, which is about 10 times that of steel, and the long time it takes to mold the parts. Nissan says the high-tech components will be used in sport-utility vehicles in four or five years.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian scientists have belatedly published their first results from early trials into the experimental Sputnik V vaccine that received government approval last month and drew considerable criticism from experts both at home and abroad, as the shots have only been tested on several dozen people. In a report published in the journal Lancet on Friday, developers of the vaccine said it appeared to be safe and prompt an antibody response in all 40 people within three weeks — but the authors noted that participants were only followed up for 42 days, the study sample was small and there was no placebo or control vaccine used.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — For months, the nationwide protests against racial injustice and COVID-19 lockdown orders have attracted all kinds of extremists using online platforms to plan, coordinate and drum up support for their activities. Facebook and other tech companies have banned accounts linked to anti-government extremists. But the recent protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and elsewhere show how easy it can be for them to avoid the digital roadblocks. Tech Transparency Project director Katie Paul says at least four private Facebook groups used their accounts to promote plans by supporters of the anti-government “boogaloo” movement to attend the protests in Kenosha before a gunman shot and killed two protesters last week.