Turbulent trading…Jobs numbers…Grant for brothel

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — The stock market ended a second straight day of turbulent trading with more losses Friday but managed to recoup some lost ground by the end of the day. Technology stocks were again the focus of the selling, and big names like Facebook, Amazon and Google’s parent company ended lower. . The Dow lost 159.42 points. The S&P fell 28.10 points to 3,426.96, The S&P lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.3%. U.S. markets will be closed Monday for Labor Day.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The shrunken U.S. job market continued a steady recovery last month by at least some measures, with many employers recalling workers who had been temporarily laid off when the coronavirus erupted in the spring. The economy added nearly 1.4 million jobs in August, and the unemployment rate sank to 8.4% from 10.2% in July. Those improvements came despite a summertime surge in COVID-19 cases and the failure of Congress to pass another rescue-aid package that most economists say is essential to sustain any recovery.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The president of the United Nations General Assembly has warned that a vaccine for COVID-19 must be made available to everyone who needs it because if just one country is left out the world will still face a crisis from the coronavirus. As the world looks to a vaccine and a post-COVID-19 world, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande also warned that “inclusion is key,” to overcome the pandemic. He said statements from those developing vaccines have said they intend to make them widely available which is important.

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle suburb of Bellevue may soon be Amazon’s unofficial “HQ3.” The Seattle-based tech giant announced on Friday that it was expanding its workforce footprint in Bellevue, with new office space plans that will host a total of 25,000 employees in the next five years, the Seattle Times reports. That’s the same number of employees promised for Arlington, Virginia, by 2030, as part of Amazon’s closely watched “HQ2” sweepstakes in 2018. Bellevue, meanwhile, hasn’t provided tax breaks or financial incentives to lure Amazon.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Local officials have decided the famed Mustang Ranch brothel outside Reno, Nevada, is eligible to apply for small business grants as part of money governments received under a federal coronavirus relief package. Storey County, where the brothel is located, plans to offer grants of up to $3,000. It’s unclear how the Mustang Ranch intends to use its grant. The sex workers in the brothels are typically independent contractors, not employees. Owner Lance Gillman told the Reno Gazette Journal that outside of independent contractors, he has 45 employees, and estimates he’s lost more than $11 million in revenue and expenses since the March state-ordered closure.