Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street ended a second straight day of turbulent trading with more losses Friday, but managed to recoup some lost ground by the end of the day. Technology stocks were again the focus of the selling, and big names like Facebook, Amazon and Google’s parent company ended lower. There wasn’t a particular catalyst for continued selling in the high-flying tech sector, but analysts noted that those stocks had posted gigantic gains so far this year that many thought were overdone. The S&P 500 lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.3%. U.S. markets will be closed Monday for Labor Day.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government’s war against the coronavirus is imposing the heaviest strain on the Treasury since America’s drive to defeat Nazi Germany and imperial Japan three-quarters of a century ago. The Congressional Budget Office has warned that the government this year will run the largest budget deficit, as a share of the economy, since 1945, when World War II ended. Next year, the federal debt — the sum of the year-after-year gush of annual deficits — is forecast to exceed the size of the entire American economy. Within a few years, it’s on track to set a new high. Yet few economists quibble with the amount of borrowing deemed necessary to sustain American households and businesses through the gravest public health crisis in more than 100 years.

NEW YORK (AP) — Research is increasingly pointing to a retreat of working mothers from the U.S. labor force, as the pandemic leaves parents with few childcare options and the added burden of navigating distance learning. The trend threatens the financial stability of families in the near-term. In the long-term, the crisis could stall, if not reverse, decades of hard-fought gains by working women, who are still far from achieving labor force parity with men.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Among the many summertime traditions being hit hard by the coronavirus are the nation’s county and state fairs. The International Association of Fairs and Expositions says about 80% of the fairs have been canceled or scaled down this year. Many of those still going on have done away with carnival rides and concerts. Some are only allowing youth livestock competitions or opening for “fair food drive-thrus.” The fairs association estimates the total loss is nearing $4 billion for fair organizations. A group of Republicans and Democrats in Congress are asking for a $500 million relief package for agricultural fairs.

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) has pledged to open China’s service industries wider to foreign competitors as its first in-person trade fair since the coronavirus outbreak opened under intensive anti-disease controls. Xi gave no details, but Chinese leaders are emphasizing tourism, retailing and other services. They are part of plans to nurture self-sustaining economic growth supported by consumer spending instead of trade and investment. Most exhibitors from abroad at the China International Fair for Trade in Services are due to participate via internet because Beijing has yet to relax curbs that bar most foreign visitors from the country.