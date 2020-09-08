Stocks continue pullback…Vaccine promise…GM and Nikola

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Big technology stocks are opening sharply lower again on Wall Street, continuing a pullback that began last Thursday and Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index dropped another 2.5% in the early going today, the first day of trading after the Labor Day holiday in the U.S. The S&P 500 was down 1.9%. The deflation in high-flying tech stocks came after an eye-popping rally this year for the sector that many market watchers said was overblown. The Nasdaq is still up 23% this year versus a 4% gain for the S&P 500. Crude oil prices fell sharply, and Treasury yields dropped.

UNDATED (AP) — Top executives of nine drugmakers likely to produce the first vaccines against the new coronavirus are taking the extraordinary step of promising they’ll be safe and effective. The drugmakers’ chief executives said today that they’ll maintain the highest ethical and scientific standards in testing and manufacturing their vaccines. They also say they will make the well-being of those getting vaccinated their top priority. The move is meant to boost public confidence.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is forming its second major electric vehicle partnership in less than a week, this time a $2 billion deal with startup Nikola. GM will take an 11% ownership stake in the company and will engineer and build Nikola’s Badger hydrogen fuel cell and electric pickup truck. The Badger is expected to be in production by the end of 2022. It’s the second major partnership announced by GM this month. On Thursday GM said it would join with Japanese automaker Honda to share the costs of building vehicles powered by batteries and internal combustion engines. GM also will get a seat on Nikola’s board.

UNDATED (AP) — Beyond Meat will begin making plant-based meat in China later this year under an agreement announced today. California-based Beyond Meat is building two facilities outside Shanghai. Production will begin later this year, with full production expected in early 2021. Beyond Meat products made their Chinese debut in April at Starbucks, which sells the company’s imitation beef in lasagna, pasta and a spicy wrap.

BERLIN (AP) — A retiree in Austria says he received a U.S. government coronavirus relief check for $1,200, despite not having lived in America for over half a century. The check, with President Donald Trump’s name on it, is part of a massive federal stimulus program. But the money also has been sent to people who aren’t eligible — including deceased U.S. taxpayers. Austrian public broadcaster ORF reports the 73-year-old man from Linz, who worked as a waiter in the United States for two years in the 1960s, was able to cash the check. His wife, who never worked or lived in the United States, got one too.