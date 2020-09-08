Stocks head for loss…Vote planned…Grad students strike

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — More sharp declines for big tech stocks are dragging Wall Street toward a third straight loss. The S&P 500 was down 2.1% in midday trading, after dropping as much as 2.5% shortly after the U.S. market opened. Big names that had been been the main reasons for Wall Street’s rocket ride back to record heights were among the heaviest weights, including Apple, Microsoft and Amazon. The Nasdaq composite, which is full of many tech stocks, dropped 2.8% and is down 8.8% since Wednesday’s close. Crude oil prices and Treasury yields were also falling.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid. He says the GOP will introduce a new targeted proposal, focused on healthcare, education, and economic issues. McConnell is under pressure from GOP senators in tough reelection races. Those senators are eager to show constituents they are working to ease the pandemic’s strain on jobs and businesses. But many Senate Republicans are resisting more spending.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Graduate students who teach classes are on strike at the University of Michigan over in-person instruction during the coronavirus pandemic and other issues. The Graduate Employees’ Organization, which represents more than 1,000 instructors, has called for a four-day strike. Most classes at the University of Michigan have shifted to online. But the union says the university isn’t doing enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19. University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald says the strike is illegal under state law and the union contract, and the university plans to continue classes in the event of a strike.

UNDATED (AP) — Boeing is dealing with a new production problem involving its 787 jet, which the company calls the Dreamliner. Inspections have found flaws in the way that sections of the rear of the plane were joined together. Boeing said Tuesday it’s not an immediate safety risk but could cause the planes to age prematurely. Boeing says inspections will slow down deliveries, which Boeing needs to generate cash.

DETROIT (AP) — The union that represents Canadian auto workers has picked Ford to begin contract talks and be a potential strike target this year. The Unifor union’s contracts with all three Detroit automakers expires at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 21. Unifor President Jerry Dias told a news conference that the union wants product commitments for Ford’s assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario, near Toronto.