Techs tank … Consumers borrow more … GM electric deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Technology stocks dropped again on Wall Street. Apple, Microsoft and Amazon were among the Big Tech stocks to sink more than 4%, torpedoing broad market indexes. The Nasdaq composite, dropped 4.1% and is down 10% since Wednesday. It fell 465 points to 10,847. The S&P 500 fell 95, or 2.8%, to 3,331.84, its first three-day losing streak in nearly three months. And the Dow lost 632, or 2.2%, to 27,500.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer borrowing rose by a solid 3.6% in July. It’s the second monthly gain after the coronavrius pandemic sent borrowing down sharply in the previous three months. The Federal Reserve reports that the July increase of $12.2 billion came from the category that includes auto loans and student loans. The category that covers credit cards fell for a fifth straight month.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The nation’s largest utility says it is executing smarter and shorter power shutoffs after receiving widespread criticism last year when it turned off electricity to 2 million California customers to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires. The outages that began overnight to nearly 172,000 homes and businesses are the first by Pacific Gas & Electric since critics blasted a series of shut-offs a year ago as poorly executed and overly broad. It does so as thousands of firefighters battle wildfires that have been burning for weeks and the state’s 40 million residents shelter at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors has formed its second major electric vehicle partnership in less than a week. This time it’s a $2 billion deal with startup Nikola. GM will take an 11% ownership stake in the company and will engineer and build Nikola’s Badger hydrogen fuel cell and electric pickup truck. The Badger is expected to be in production by the end of 2022. On Thursday GM said it would join with Japanese automaker Honda to share the costs of building vehicles powered by batteries and internal combustion engines.

NEW YORK (AP) — JP Morgan Chase is saying that a number of its employees and customers may have abused the Paycheck Protection Program and other coronavirus stimulus programs. The New York bank says it is working with law enforcement in some cases. A memo sent to bank employees did not state how many employees may have unethically misused these programs, or what exactly they did. The bank declined to comment beyond the memo. The program was designed to give small businesses forgivable loans that were to be used to cover payroll and other basic operating costs as the nation shut down the combat the spread of the virus.