European shares open higher…ASEAN talks…TikTok troubles

Biz/Tech

UNDATED (AP) — European stocks advanced today after a day of losses in Asia following Tuesday’s sell-off of big technology stocks on Wall Street. Germany’s DAX jumped 1.2% and the FTSE 100 in London added 1%. The CAC 40 in France also rose 1%. Earlier in Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 1% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 0.6%. The Shanghai Composite index shed 1.9%and South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.1%. Dow and S&P futures are both higher.

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Southeast Asia’s top diplomats are holding their annual talks by video to discuss the immense crisis wrought by the coronavirus pandemic and tensions in the South China Sea. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings come amid an escalating rivalry between Washington and Beijing, and talks later will include representatives from the U.S. and China. A key ASEAN project is establishing a COVID-19 response fund to help member nations buy medical supplies. A regional stockpile has been approved.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian regulators have ruled out prosecuting TikTok over an apparent suicide video under tough new laws prohibiting some forms of violent online images, but the prime minister is urging social media companies to take more responsibility for offensive content. The Chinese-owned social media platform says it is working to remove videos of a man apparently taking his own life with a gun and banning users who keep trying to spread the clips through the app.

ROME (AP) — Rome fashion house Fendi says that Kim Jones is taking over from the late Karl Lagerfeld as creative director of haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections. Jones will take on the Fendi duties while staying on as artistic director of Dior Homme, another part of the Paris-based LVMH luxury goods empire of Bernard Arnault. He joins the third-generation Silvia Venturini Fendi, who will continue in charge of creating Fendi accessories and menswear collections.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Human rights activists are among those taking to social media to condemn Disney for filming part of its live-action reboot “Mulan” in Xinjiang, the region in China where the government has been accused of human rights abuses against Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities. In a tweet, Amnesty International asked Disney, “Can you show us your human rights due diligence report?” A Washington Post opinion contributor suggested the Mulan crew would have seen “reeducation camps” for Uighurs en route to filming locations.