Stocks perk up as tech bloodletting takes a pause

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is steadying itself following its first three-day losing streak in nearly three months. Apple, Amazon, Zoom Video Communications and other tech companies that have tumbled since late last week have all regained some ground in the early going. They helped push the S&P 500 up by 1.6% in morning trading. The Nasdaq, which is home to many tech stocks, was up 1.9%. It’s coming off a 10% drop over the prior three days. Treasury yields were steady, and crude oil clawed back some of its losses.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers advertised more jobs but hired fewer workers in July, sending mixed signals about the job market in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The Labor Department says the number of U.S. job postings on the last day of July rose to 6.6 million from 6 million at the end of June. A year earlier, employers posted 7.2 million job openings. Hiring dropped to 5.8 million from 7 million in June. The number of Americans laid off or discharged fell to 1.6 million from nearly 2 million in June.

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is on a hiring spree. In the latest sign of how it’s prospering while others are faltering during the pandemic, Amazon says it is seeking to bring aboard 33,000 people for corporate and tech roles in the next few months. That’s the most job openings it’s had at one time, and the company says the roles it’s trying to fill are separate from the typical increase in hiring it does for warehouse workers ahead of the holidays. To fill the jobs, Amazon said will hold an online career fair Sept. 16 to collect resumes and give people a chance talk to a recruiter.

UNDATED (AP) — UPS says it plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the holiday season. UPS says it expects a record peak season. Volume of packages for delivery usually rises starting in October and runs through January. The company says it will have full-time and part-time seasonal jobs, mostly package handlers, drivers and driver helpers. The Atlanta-based company touts the seasonal jobs as ones that can lead to year-round employment.

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart has launched a pilot program using drones to deliver groceries and household essentials in a North Carolina city. The retail giant is using drones from Flytrex in Fayetteville, where it says it hopes to gain insight into customers’ and its workers’ experience with the technology. A Walmart executive acknowledges that it will be a while before drones are widely used for package deliveries. Last week, Amazon won regulatory approval to deliver packages by drone. UPS and a company owned by search giant Google have also won regulatory approval to deliver by drones.