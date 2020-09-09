Stocks rally, Mall owners to buy Penny’s, Amazon hiring

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street snapped back today from its recent tumble, as the bloodletting for big technology stocks came to at least a temporary halt. Apple, Amazon, and other tech companies that suddenly lost their momentum late last week on worries their stocks soared too high all regained some ground. They helped lift the S&P 500 up 67.12, or 2%, to 3,398.9, its best day in three months. The Dow climbed 439.58, or 1.6%, to 27,940.47. The Nasdaq composite, which includes many tech stocks, rose 293.87, or 2.7%, to 11,141.56. It had dropped 10% over the previous three days.

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is on a hiring spree. In the latest sign of how it’s prospering while others are faltering during the pandemic. Today, Amazon said it is seeking to bring aboard 33,000 people for corporate and tech roles in the next few months. It’s the most job openings it’s had at one time, and the company said the roles its trying to fill are separate from the typical increase in hiring it does for warehouse workers ahead of the holidays. To fill the jobs, Amazon said will hold an online career fair Sept. 16 to collect resumes and give people a chance talk to a recruiter. Those not interested in a job at Amazon can also get resume help, the company said.

NEW YORK (AP) — Mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners are close to a deal to buy department store chain J.C. Penney out of bankruptcy and keep the chain running. A lawyer for Penney’s announced the tentative pact, which will save roughly 70,000 jobs, during a brief hearing in bankruptcy court today. A letter of intent including details of the pact will be filed with the bankruptcy court in the next day. The 118-year-old department store based in Plano, Texas, filed for bankruptcy protection in mid-May, one of the biggest retailers to do so since the pandemic temporarily shut down non-essential stores around the country.

WASHINGTON (AP) According to a new report by Senate Democrats, delivery of mail-order prescription drugs was delayed significantly this summer after the new postmaster general ordered major changes in U.S. Postal Service operations. The report contradicts public claims by Postmaster Louis DeJoy that the recent moves he imposed “should not have impacted anybody.″ The report found that prescription drug orders filled by mail increased by one-fifth during the coronavirus pandemic, and deliveries for medications that previously took two days or three days now take an extra day. The report was based on information from five of the largest pharmacies and pharmacy benefit managers in the country that provide mail order service.

NEW YORK (AP) — A new federal report shows vaping rates among U.S. teenagers fell dramatically this year, especially among middle school students. The drop comes in the wake of last year’s outbreak of vaping-related illnesses and deaths. The national survey found that just under 20% of high school students and 5% of middle schools students were recent users of electronic cigarettes and other vaping products. That marks a big decline from a similar survey last year. That found about 28% of high school students and about 11% of middle school students recently vaped.