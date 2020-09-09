Wall Street takes a breather after 3-day selloff

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is steadying itself after a three-day losing streak, the first in nearly three months. Apple, Amazon, Zoom Video Communications and other tech companies that have tumbled recently are recovering some of their losses. The S&P 500 was up 2.2% in midday trading and the Nasdaq, which includes many tech stocks, was up 2.7%. Treasury yields headed higher, and crude oil clawed back some of its losses.

UNDATED (AP) — Marriott International plans to lay off 17% of its corporate workforce next month as the coronavirus continues to take a heavy toll on the hotel industry. The Bethesda, Maryland-based company says it will lay off 673 workers late next month. Marriott has around 4,000 employees at its corporate headquarters. Marriott furloughed two-thirds of its corporate staff in March as hotel demand plummeted. The company says some of those workers will be returning to work later this month.

CHICAGO (AP) — Leaders of the pilots’ union at United Airlines say they have an agreement with the airline to prevent the furlough of nearly 3,000 pilots next month, when a federal ban on job cuts ends. The Air Line Pilots Association says rank-and-file pilots will vote on the deal. United said last week it expected to furlough 16,370 employees in October, including 2,850 pilots. Airlines are shedding workers to cope with a sharp drop in travel demand during the pandemic. United expects to operate only 34% of its normal schedule this month and 40% next month.

UNDATED (AP) — The holiday video game console battle is heating up. Microsoft says its Xbox Series X will cost $500 and debut Nov. 10, just ahead of the holidays. A stripped-down version, Xbox Series S, will cost $300 and be available at the same time. Pre-orders begin Sept. 22. Rival Sony is expected to announce the pricing and launch date for its PlayStaton 5 shortly. There haven’t been new generations of video game consoles for several years. The most recent Xbox, Xbox One, was released in 2013, as was Sony’s PlayStation 4.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The National Toy Hall of Fame has announced the 12 toys that are up for induction later this year. Breyer Horses and My Little Pony are neck and neck. Also nominated is Baby Nancy, an ethnically correct Black doll unlike any that had been produced before her. The games Risk, Sorry, Yahtzee, bingo and Jenga also made the list released Wednesday. Nomineees are rounded out by Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, sidewalk chalk and the 1990s virtual pet, Tamagotchi. Three of the finalists will be inducted into the hall in Rochester, New York, on Nov. 5.