Stocks turn lower in choppy trading

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have turned lower on Wall Street after a morning of choppy trading following a week of sudden, jarring shifts. The S&P 500 was down 0.5% in afternoon trading, after earlier jerking from a gain of 0.8% to a loss of 0.7%. It follows a wild stretch where the index careened from its worst three-day slump since June to its best day in nearly three months. Tech stocks have been at the center of the market’s swings, hurt by criticism that their recession-defying surge in recent months was overdone. The Nasdaq, which is full of tech stocks, was down 0.3%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average rates on long-term mortgages fell this week amid signs that the halting economic recovery slowed over the summer. The key 30-year mortgage again marked an all-time low. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year home loan declined to 2.86% from 2.93% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.56% a year ago. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage slipped to 2.37% from 2.42% last week.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats have scuttled a scaled-back GOP coronavirus rescue package, saying the measure shortchanges too many pressing needs as the pandemic continues its assault on the country. The mostly party-line vote capped weeks of wrangling over a fifth relief bill that all sides say they want but are unable to deliver. The bipartisan spirit that powered earlier relief bills has given way to election-season political combat and name-calling. The 52-47 vote fell well short of what was needed to overcome a filibuster and seems likely to end hopes for coronavirus relief before the November election.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Twitter says it will label or remove misleading claims that try to undermine public confidence in elections. This includes attempts at undermining people’s faith in the process itself, such as false claims about election rigging or ballot tampering, or about the outcome of the election. The policy goes into effect Sept. 17. It applies globally, not just to the U.S., which is holding presidential elections Nov. 3. Many people are expected to vote by mail, which is likely to delay election results. Twitter says its policy of labeling, rather than removing violating tweets from world leaders, will still apply.

NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup’s Jane Fraser will become the first woman to ever lead a Wall Street bank when she succeeds CEO Michael Corbat in February. The New York bank announced the succession today. Fraser is currently head of Citi’s global consumer banking division, a major part of the bank that oversees checking and savings accounts but also Citi’s massive credit card business. She’s been with Citi for 16 years. Fraser’s climb to the CEO role is a major accomplishment in an industry long dominated by men. Corbat led Citigroup for eight years, rebuilding the company after it nearly collapsed during the Great Recession and 2008 financial crisis.