Stocks give up gain…Deficit at all-time high…Bars at 50%

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Another comeback attempt for stocks is threatening to give out on Wall Street, as a tumultuous week of big swings comes to a close. The S&P 500 was down 0.7% in afternoon trading, after erasing an earlier gain of 0.9%. Momentum has been lightning-quick to shift on Wall Street recently, and a similar morning gain for the S&P 500 yesterday gave way to a 1.8% loss for its fourth drop in five days. The Nasdaq composite, which includes many of the superstar tech stocks that have been the focus of the recent selling, was down 1.6% after flip-flopping earlier between gains and losses.

LONDON (AP) — European stock markets have made modest moves today. German stocks were close to flat, and the main French index rose 0.2%. The FTSE 100 in London rose 0.5% after data showed the British economy recouped further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions on businesses were lifted. Asian markets were stronger.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says that the U.S. budget deficit hit an all-time high of $3 trillion for the first 11 months of this budget year. The ocean of red ink is a product of the government’s massive spending to try to cushion the impact of a coronavirus-fueled recession that has cost millions of jobs. The deficit from October through August was more than double the previous 11-month record of $1.37 billion set in 2009. At that time the government was spending large sums to get out of the Great Recession triggered by the 2008 financial crisis.

MIAMI (AP) — Florida officials have announced that bars will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity starting Monday. At the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears issued an emergency order Thursday night rescinding a previous order that halted the sale of alcohol at bars. DeSantis said earlier Thursday he was planning to soon ease restrictions imposed on the state’s restaurants.

NEW YORK (AP) — Following the less-than-stellar theatrical debut of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” Warner Bros. is delaying its next big release, “Wonder Woman 1984,” to Christmas. The postponement of the “Wonder Woman” sequel, which had been scheduled to hit theaters October 2, comes on the heels of Hollywood’s strongest attempt to lure moviegoers back to theaters during the pandemic. “Tenet” fared well in its international-first release, but found ticket sales harder to come by in the United States.