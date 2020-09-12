Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed out its worst week since June with another day of churning trading Friday. Through the tumultuous week, the S&P lost 2.5% to clinch its first back-to-back weekly loss in four months. The Dow lost 1.7% for the week. The Nasdaq dropped 4.1%. The Russell 2000 gave up 2.5%..

UNDATED (AP) — Boeing’s grounded 737 Max appears to be inching closer to a return to flying. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that officials from several countries will start reviewing Boeing’s proposal for pilot retraining with the Max next week in London. The review is expected to last nine days and include officials and pilots from the U.S., Canada, Brazil and Europe. The FAA says Boeing still faces several other hurdles before the plane is approved for flying. It has been grounded since March 2019 after two crashes within five months killed 346 people.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials want to let major airlines keep valuable takeoff and landing slots at some big U.S. airports even if they don’t use them all during the pandemic. That move is being criticized by smaller airlines like Spirit and Allegiant, which want a chance to expand at the big airports. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it plans to extend a current waiver to “use it or lose it” rules regarding takeoff and landing slots at Kennedy and LaGuardia airports in New York and Reagan National airport near Washington. American, United and Delta are pushing for the waiver to be extended into next March.

NEW YORK (AP) — Following the less-than-stellar theatrical debut of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” Warner Bros. is delaying its next big release, “Wonder Woman 1984,” to Christmas. The postponement of the “Wonder Woman” sequel, which had been scheduled to hit theaters October 2, comes on the heels of Hollywood’s strongest attempt to lure moviegoers back to theaters during the pandemic. “Tenet” fared well in its international-first release, but found ticket sales harder to come by in the United States. About 25% of U.S. theaters remain closed, including those in the top markets of Los Angeles and New York.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A panel of government advisers says there’s no clear evidence that a harder-to-crush version of the painkiller OxyContin resulted in fewer drug overdoses. Purdue Pharma launched the revamped version of its blockbuster opioid a decade ago, under fire for its role in the nationwide epidemic of drug addiction. But the government had not previously reviewed data on whether it actually reduced abuse and overdoses. The advisers to the Food and Drug Administration on Friday said data from the drugmaker was too flawed and incomplete to show a clear benefit. The FDA will consider revising the drug’s labeling for doctors.