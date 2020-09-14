WallSt higher…TikTok picks Oracle…Walmart drone delivery

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening solidly higher on Wall Street today following a burst of big corporate deals. At 10:18 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was up 58 points, to 3,399. The Dow was up 383 points, to 28,047. And the Nasdaq was up 247 points, to 11,100. Nvidia jumped after announcing plans to buy fellow chipmaker Arm Holdings, and Oracle climbed after the business software maker beat out Microsoft to become the tech partner of TikTok.

LONDON (AP) — OPEC says that developing countries’ difficulty in containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic will help keep a lid on global oil demand, particularly in India. OPEC says it has cut its estimates for world demand by 400,000 barrels a day for both this year and next. Besides the trouble in developing countries, OPEC says it expects a slow pick-up in energy demand for transportation in rich countries. Meanwhile, oil company BP says it expects demand for oil to peak in the early 2020s. It says it may never recover totally from the slump induced by the pandemic recession.

UNDATED (AP) — Oracle says the Chinese owner of TikTok has picked the U.S. company to be its “trusted technology provider,” beating out rival Microsoft in a deal that could help keep the popular video-sharing app running in the U.S. The choice came a week before President Donald Trump’s deadline to ban TikTok in the U.S. Microsoft said Sunday that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, “let us know today they would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft.” The Trump administration has threatened to ban TikTok by mid-September, ordering ByteDance to sell its U.S. business, claiming national security risks due to its Chinese ownership.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One of the last Las Vegas Strip resorts to reopen after coronavirus closures will be the first to be smoke-free. MGM Resorts International says that Park MGM will prohibit tobacco smoke inside when it opens Sept. 30. The hotel says guests have long asked for a non-smoking casino in Las Vegas. Park MGM is the remodeled and renamed former Monte Carlo. The move is a turning point in a city where tourists can light up even if they can’t at home. A history professor says COVID-19 has forced rethinking about a lot of things, and smoking may be one of them.

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is teaming up with a company called Zipline to launch drone delivery program early next year that will deliver select health and wellness products near the discounter’s headquarters in Northwest Arkansas. Walmart says it plans to eventually expand to general merchandise. Walmart is also using drones from startup Flytrex to deliver groceries and household essentials from its stores in North Carolina.