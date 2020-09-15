Stocks end higher … US dropping Canadian aluminum tariffs

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks gave up part of their gains from earlier in the day but still closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday. Gains for big technology companies outweighed losses in banks and elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 rose 17 points to 3,401. The Dow inched up 2 to close at 27,995, after swinging between a gain of 237 points and loss of 61. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with tech stocks, climbed 133 points, or 1.2%, to 11,190.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it is dropping taxes on Canadian aluminum, easing tensions with a close ally and preempting Canada’s plans to impose retaliatory sanctions. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative says the U.S. is ending the 10% tariffs a month after it imposed them. Washington had charged last month that an influx of Canadian aluminum justified the tariffs. But in a statement, the office says shipments of Canadian aluminum are returning to normal levels. It said it could re-impose the tariffs if the imports surged again. Canada was preparing to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products Tuesday. Canada’s trade minister says Canada made no concessions.

NEW YORK (AP) — FedEx earned $1.25 billion in its latest quarter, as online shopping remained popular and shipments between businesses improved. The delivery giant brought in $19.3 billion in revenue during the three months that ended Aug. 31. Many people are shopping online during the pandemic, which is helping some delivery companies. The Memphis-based company did not provide an outlook for its full 2021 fiscal year, citing uncertainties created by the pandemic. FedEx says it will raise its shipping rates in January by 4.9% for its Express, Ground and Home Delivery services and 4.9% to 5.9% for Freight.

UNDATED (AP) — Kraft Heinz says it is selling its natural cheese business — including its Cracker Barrel brand — to French dairy company Lactalis Group as part of a larger restructuring. The $3.2 billion sale includes Kraft Heinz production facilities in California, New York and Wisconsin that employ about 750 people. Kraft Heinz will retain the Philadelphia cream cheese brand, Kraft singles and the Velveeta and Cheez Whiz brands. The company has been struggling as consumers seek out fresh, less processed food. It says the sale will help it focus its resources on other brands. The sale is expected to close in the first half of next year.

NEW YORK (AP) — A number of JPMorgan Chase traders have been sent home after employees tested positive for COVID-19, less than a week into the bank’s push to start bringing its workers back into the office. A bank spokesman said Tuesday that JPMorgan Chase has been managing individual positive cases over the last few months. JPMorgan has been starting to insist its traders and senior management return to their physical offices, setting a required start date of Sept. 21. President Donald Trump last week congratulated JPMorgan for its push. The spokesman declined to say whether JPMorgan would continue its effort to reopen the offices.