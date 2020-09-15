Stocks gain…WTO rules for China…Industry gain slows

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is strengthening again as big technology stocks wrest back more of their losses from their sudden belly flop earlier this month. The S&P 500 was 0.9% higher in early trading and back within 5% of its record set on Sept. 2. It’s on pace for a second day of solid gains, on the heels of its worst week since June after the superstar tech stocks driving the market abruptly lost momentum.

GENEVA (AP) — The World Trade Organization has ruled in favor of China by declaring that Trump administration tariffs on an array of goods totaling more than $200 billion worth of imports are illegal under the rules of the global trade body. The decision marks the first time the Geneva-based trade body has ruled against a series of tariffs that the administration has imposed on a number of countries, allies and rivals alike.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production slowed to a modest increase of 0.4% in August, far weaker than the strong bounce back recorded in previous months when factories were coming back to life. The slight uptick followed gains of 3.5% in July and 6.1% in June, when the industrial sector knocked down by the pandemic began to rebound.

NEW YORK (AP) — Lego says it will be ditching the plastic bags inside its boxed sets and replacing them with paper ones. The Danish toymaker said it will start making the switch next year and the expects plastic bags be completely gone in the next 5 years. The bags are used to hold loose bricks in boxed sets.

NEW YORK (AP) — Toilet paper is back on store shelves. But you may not recognize some of the brands. Demand for toilet paper was so high during the pandemic, that to keep their shelves stocked, retailers across the country had to buy up foreign brands, mostly from Mexico. A CVS in New York was selling three Mexican toilet paper brands: Regio, Hoteles Elite and Daisy Soft.