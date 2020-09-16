Stocks tick higher…Retail sales up for 4th month

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher in early trading on Wall Street, ahead of a decision on interest-rate policy by the Federal Reserve scheduled for the afternoon. Package delivery giant FedEx is helping to lead the way after the boom in online shopping during the pandemic drove stronger profit growth than expected in its latest quarter. Investors don’t expect anything major from the Fed, which will announce its decision on monetary policy and almost certainly will keep keep short-term rates near zero. Treasury yields fell after a report showed U.S. retail sales rose less last month than expected.

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans kept spending in August, but the pace of that growth is slowing as millions of unemployed people lost a $600 a week boost in their unemployment checks. The Commerce Department says retail sales rose 0.6% last month, the fourth straight month of growth. In July, the number rose 0.9%. Retail sales have been recovering after they plunged in April and March as clothing stores and malls temporarily closed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

PARIS (AP) — The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development says the world’s global economy isn’t doing as poorly as previously expected, especially in the United States and China, but has still suffered an unprecedented drop. In a report released today, the organization said that the world economy is projected to shrink by 4.5% this year, less than the 6% plunge it predicted in June. The global economy is expected to rebound and grow by 5% next year. Yet the organization notes that its outlook is “subject to considerable uncertainty.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government is outlining a sweeping plan to make COVID-19 vaccines available for free to all Americans. But polls show a strong undercurrent of skepticism across the country. In a report to Congress and an accompanying “playbook” for states and localities, federal health agencies and the Defense Department are sketching out complex plans for a vaccination campaign to begin gradually in January or possibly later this year, eventually ramping up to reach any American who wants a shot. But an AP poll earlier this year found only about half said they would get one.

UNDATED (AP) — A drug company says partial results from a study testing an antibody drug give hints that it may help mild to moderately ill COVID-19 patients avoid being hospitalized, a goal no current coronavirus medicine has been able to meet. Eli Lilly announced the results today in a press release, but they have not been published or reviewed by independent scientists. The drug missed the study’s main goal of reducing the amount of virus patients had after 11 days, except at the middle of three doses being tested. However, most study participants had cleared the virus by then anyway.