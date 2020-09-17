Stocks fall, USPS changes blocked, Grenfell Tower lawsuit

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks closed lower today as Wall Street continues to swirl after the Federal Reserve said it will keep interest rates at nearly zero for years to help nurse the wheezing economy. The S&P fell fell 28.48 points or 0.8% to 3,357.01 . Analysts said the Fed’s somber assessment of the economy and diminishing odds that Congress will provide more financial relief may account for the weakness. The Dow lost 130.40 points, or 0.5%, to 27,901.98. The Nasdaq composite slid 140.19 points, or 1.3%, to 10,910.28. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gave up 9.73 points, or 0.6%, to 1,542.60.

SEATTLE (AP) — Today, a U.S. judge blocked controversial Postal Service changes that have slowed mail nationwide. The judge called them “a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service” before the November election. he Judges issued a nationwide preliminary injunction as sought by 14 states that sued the Trump administration and the U.S. Postal Service. The states challenged the Postal Service’s so-called “leave mail behind” policy, by which trucks have been leaving postal facilities on time whether or not there is more mail to load. They also sought to force the Postal Service to treat election mail as First Class mail.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A U.S. judge in Philadelphia has dismissed a lawsuit filed over the 2017 fire at London’s Grenfell Tower that killed 72 people. Wednesday’s ruling said that it would be more efficient to try the case in England. The lawsuit argued that faulty building materials made by U.S. manufacturers turned the high-rise into a “flaming coffin.” The 2017 fire started in a refrigerator and raced up the side of the 24-story building. Plaintiffs may consider an appeal. The suit was filed last year against Michigan-based Whirlpool and Pennsylvania-based makers of cladding and insulation.

NEW YORK (AP) — Macmillan’s longtime CEO, John Sargent, will be leaving at the end of the year, forced out by what parent company Holtzbrinck Publishing Group is calling “a disagreement regarding the direction of Macmillan.” A Macmillan said that Sargent’s departure was the decision of Stefan von Holtzbrinck, CEO of the Holtzbrinck group, which declined to specify the disagreement. Sargent will be replaced by Don Weisberg, currently Macmillan’s president. Macmillan publishes authors ranging from “Wolf Hall” novelist Hilary Mantel to former FBI Director James Comey.

ATLANTA (AP) — Pizza purveyor Papa John’s has announced plans to move its global headquarters from Louisville, Kentucky to a yet-to-be-determined location in metro Atlanta. The move will bring 200 jobs to the Atlanta area. The new headquarters and associated organizational changes are expected to be complete by next summer. The move comes as the company charts a new strategic course after fallout with its founder, John Schnatter, and as its stock price rises amid growing demand brought on by changes in consumer behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.