Stocks fall

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling again on Wall Street, a day after the Federal Reserve said it will keep interest rates at nearly zero for years to help nurse the wheezing economy. The S&P 500 was 1% lower in morning trading, after trimming an earlier loss that reached 1.6%. The selling was widespread, with all 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500 lower and the heaviest losses in those that are homes to Amazon, Facebook and Apple. Low interest rates are usually a boon for investors, sending stocks soaring, and analysts gave varying possible reasons for the market’s weakness.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to 860,000, a historically high figure that reflects economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak. Before the pandemic hit the economy, the number signing up for jobless aid had never exceeded 700,000 in a week, even in the depths of the 2007-2009 Great Recession. The Labor Department also said that 12.6 million are collecting traditional unemployment benefits, compared with 1.7 million a year ago.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. housing construction fell 5.1% in August after three months of strong gains as home builders mounted a rebound following a pandemic-induced shutdown in March and April. The Commerce Department says new homes were started at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 1.42 million last month after a 17.9% surge in July. The August drop was bigger than expected but still left housing construction 51.6% above the low hit in April. A builders’ survey of sentiment this week found strong optimism that home building is on the upswing.

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Officials say Google will receive more than $25 million in tax breaks after pledging an additional $600 million for a new data center in southern Nevada. The company previously committed $600 million to the data center in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson. Google also says it will invest $600 million to build a data center at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center in northern Nevada, bringing its total investment in the state to $1.8 billion. To date, the company has invested $300 million in the Reno facility. The Henderson data center is expected to open in 2021.

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford says it will add 300 jobs at a new factory that’s being built to assemble batteries and manufacture an electric version of the F-150 pickup truck. The new plant is being built in Dearborn, Michigan, where Ford is starting to produce a new version of the F-150 that’s due in showrooms this November. Ford says the new electric truck will go on sale in mid-2022. The company says it’s investing $700 million in its Rouge factory complex to make the new trucks. Ford also plans a plug-in gas-electric hybrid version. Ford’s F-series pickup is the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. with nearly 900,000 sold last year. The company says a study done by the Boston Consulting Group found that the F-Series brings in $42 billion in U.S. revenue.