Wall Street continues to slump

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks continue to slide on Wall Street, led by some big names in technology, a day after the Federal Reserve said it will keep interest rates at nearly zero for years to help nurse the economy. Analysts say the Fed’s somber assessment of the economy and diminishing odds that Congress might provide more financial relief may account for the weakness. The selling has been widespread, with 10 of 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500 lower.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average rates on long-term mortgages have barely changed this week as they hover at historically low levels. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year home loan edged up to 2.87% from 2.86% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.73% a year ago. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage slipped to 2.35% from 2.37% from last week.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — For the third straight day, federal prosecutors have announced criminal charges accusing Iranian nationals with conducting cyberattacks in the U.S. The most recent charges announced in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, accuse a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and two others with stealing the identities of individuals working in aerospace and satellite technology. Officials say the hackers would use those identities to launch phishing campaigns on the tech workers’ peers in order to launch malware and commandeer sensitive data and intellectual property. In addition to the Revolutionary Guard member, another accused hacker is identified as a leader of a notorious Iranian hacker group.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has vowed to repay the country’s water debt to the United States, even if it means asking farmers in Mexican states along the U.S. border to pitch in. Time is running out for Mexico to pay the debt by the Oct. 24 deadline, especially after protesters seized a dam in Chihuahua state to stop water transfers. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has said in the past he would appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump for “understanding” if Mexico couldn’t make the deadline, and today he once again thanked Trump for being “respectful” of Mexico on other issues.

UNDATED (AP) — The U.K. production of “The Batman” has resumed after being shut down earlier this month when an individual tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesperson for Warner Bros. says filming restarted after a hiatus for quarantine precautions. The studio has not identified the person who had the virus. Robert Pattinson is starring in the film from director Matt Reeves which had been on hiatus for almost six months because of the coronavirus pandemic. The positive case came just three days after “The Batman” had initially resumed shooting. “The Batman” was originally supposed to hit theaters in June 2021 but was pushed back to October 2021.