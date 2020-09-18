Global shares mixed…Judge blocks postal changes

Biz/Tech

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed today, with investor attention shifting again to the uncertainties in global economies amid the coronavirus pandemic. France’s CAC 40 fell 0.4% in early trading, while Germany’s DAX was little changed. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.3%. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.2% higher. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.5% and the Shanghai Composite edged up 2.1%. On Wall Street, Dow futures are down 0.1% and S&P futures are up nearly 0.1%.

SEATTLE (AP) — A U.S. judge has blocked controversial Postal Service changes that have slowed mail nationwide, calling them “a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service” before the November election. Judge Stanley Bastian in Yakima, Washington, said Thursday he was issuing a nationwide preliminary injunction sought by 14 states that sued the Trump administration and the U.S. Postal Service. The states also want the Postal Service to treat election mail as first class mail.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law that lets more people than almost anywhere else in the country take time off from work to care for a family member without fear of losing their job. California lets people take up to 12 weeks off from work to care for a family member while still getting paid a portion of their salary. But the law only includes companies with at least 50 employees. The law Newsom signed Thursday extends those protections to companies with at least five employees. Data from the National Conference of State Legislatures shows the law is one of the most expansive in the country. Newsom said the law is more important during the pandemic.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The World Food Program chief warns that millions of people are closer to starvation because of the deadly combination of conflict, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.N. program’s chief David Beasley is urging donor nations and billionaires to help feed them and ensure their survival. He told the U.N. Security Council that the response to his warning five months ago of a potential “hunger pandemic” had averted famine but the work wasn’t done.

NEW DELHI (AP) — Apple says it will launch its first online store in India next week, as it tries to increase sales in one of the world’s fastest-growing smartphone markets. The company at present uses third-party online and offline retailers to sell its products in the country. Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a tweet that the company “can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India.” The Sept. 23 launch comes ahead of India’s major Hindu festival season beginning next month.