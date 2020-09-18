Stocks down as another bumpy week nears its end

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling again on Wall Street as another zig-zag week for markets draws to a close. The S&P 500 was down more than 1% in afternoon trading and is on pace for its third straight weekly loss. Apple and Microsoft slipped. Stocks have swirled this week despite the Federal Reserve saying it expects to keep short-term interest rates at record lows. Analysts have warned that Friday could be even bumpier than usual. Futures and options on stocks and indexes are set to expire in an event known as “quadruple witching,” which can drive swings in prices.

DETROIT (AP) — A government watchdog says the Federal Aviation Administration hasn’t updated standards for emergency airliner evacuations in nearly two decades. That’s a period when travelers have increasingly had to deal with tighter aircraft seats, more carry-on bags and support animals. The Transportation Department’s Inspector General said in an audit report published today that the FAA and hasn’t done enough research to evaluate the new risks. In addition, the report says the FAA updated standards since 1991. The report says the lack of data is inhibiting the FAA’s ability to identify evacuation risks and update standards.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed into law a measure giving state regulators power to deny development permits to businesses whose operations pollute predominantly Black and other minority communities. The Democrat on Friday cast the legislation in sweeping terms by calling it a historic and saying it amounted to a“monumental reform.” The new law aims at addressing years of businesses putting incinerators, refineries and other businesses that foul the air and water in cities and towns with mostly Black residents. Advocates for the legislation hailed it as long overdue. The measure has been pending since 2008.

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (AP) — Companies are struggling to recruit diverse volunteers in final U.S. tests of possible COVID-19 vaccines. Minority enrollment in studies of two shots has inched up in recent weeks, but even more is needed this fall as additional vaccine testing gets underway over the next two months. New recruitment efforts are gearing up, with the help of trusted voices in hard-hit communities of color, such as Spanish-speaking “health promoters” and Black pastors. The outreach is getting a late start. But it’s critical to prove if the vaccines work in all the populations who will need them.

TORONTO (AP) — Canada is extending the agreement to keep the U.S. border closed to non-essential travel to Oct. 21 during the coronavirus pandemic. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Friday they will continue to base the decision on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended each month since. Many Canadians fear a reopening. The U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any country in the world. Canada is seeing an uptick in cases in recent weeks.