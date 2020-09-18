Stocks fall for third week in a row, Farmers to get fed help

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street capped another turbulent week of trading today with a broad slide in stocks that left the S&P with its third-straight weekly loss, falling 37.54 points or 1.1% to 3,319.47. The Dow dropped 244.56 points, or 0.9%, to 27,657.42. The Nasdaq composite shed an early gain, losing 116.99 points, or 1.1%, to 10,793.28. Smaller stocks also fell, with the Russell 2000 index of small caps giving up 5.82 points, or 0.4%, to 1,536.78.

DES MOINES (AP) — The federal government says it will give farmers an additional $14 billion to compensate them for the difficulties they’ve experienced selling their crops, milk and meat because of the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture released details of its plan today. President Donald Trump first mentioned the aid in a speech Thursday night in Wisconsin, a state that is considered vital for his chances to win a second term. The additional payments also illustrate the importance of farmers as a voting block to Trump’s reelection.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s unemployment rate fell to 11.4% in August. The Employment Development Department says the state added 101,900 jobs during the month. Most were government jobs, including temporary positions for the U.S. Census. California lost more than 2.6 million jobs in March and April because of the coronavirus. The state has regained nearly a third of those jobs. But, restaurants and other hospitality businesses have been the hardest hit. The sector lost another 14,600 jobs in August with coronavirus restrictions still in place across much of the state.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. Census Bureau manager in Illinois instructed employees to start layoffs two weeks after a federal judge prohibited the agency from winding down the 2020 census. The manager can be heard giving the order in the audio of a conversation obtained by The Associated Press. During a conference call Thursday, the Chicago area manager told supervisors reporting to him that they should track down census takers under them who don’t have any cases, collect the iPhones they use to record information, and lay them off. It’s unclear whether such actions would violate the judge’s order.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Committee to Protect Journalists has condemned relentless social media attacks on women journalists in Pakistan. The vile attacks have threatened rape, even death. They most often follow instances of public criticism of the ruling party, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former celebrity cricket player who turned to politics later in life and whose following includes legions of young people. The relentless trolling and mounting complaints from women journalists prompted the committee to issue a statement today detailing the attacks. The New York-based group says those spewing abuse online of Pakistani women journalists are often fans of the ruling party.